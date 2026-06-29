OnePlus 16R, Nord 7 Could Feature 185Hz Refresh Rate

OnePlus is expected to bump up the refresh rate support for its upcoming smartphones signficantly. Firstly, it was just the OnePlus 16 which was in the focus with respect to higher refresh rate. Now, there are more devices in the conversation, including the OnePlus 16R and the OnePlus Nord 7. The OnePlus 16R is expected to launch some time later this year for India, and the Nord 7 is likely going to come early next year. With all these devices, OnePlus could be targeting a peak refresh rate of 185Hz. Mostly, the smartphone brands promise such high refresh rates, but then only offer it with some applications, mostly gaming.

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OnePlus 16R is expected to be called the OnePlus Ace 7 in China. It is expected to launch with the OnePlus 16. The OnePlus 16 could launch some time in September or October in China, and then a month later, could make it to India as well. Most of the OnePlus phones which are premium and launched recently in India or China have been featuring support for 165Hz refresh rate. But again, this high refresh rate is mostly with some of the gaming titles. Further, it is hard for the device to sustain it for a longer period because it takes a lot of power.

A higher refresh rate also means more battery consumption. If you are planning to buy the OnePlus 16 series or the Nord 7, then you could be in for a treat as OnePlus is integrating a better display on its phones. Further, there could be a huge camera upgrade with the OnePlus 16 this time around. The OnePlus 16 could come with a 200MP camera sensor and feature support for more zooming capabilities. OnePlus is yet to confirm these details. These developments have been circulating online, and thus, take them with a pinch of salt. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more details on the upcomin devices.