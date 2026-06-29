iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Get Huge Discounts on Flipkart Sale

The e-commerce platform Flipkart is soon going to offer the iPhone 17 series with a huge discount. We are talking about the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro models getting discounts. The iPhone 17 was launched for Rs 82,900 with base 256GB storage, while the iPhone 17 Pro was launched with 256GB as base as well for Rs 1,34,900. There are huge discounts coming soon. So if you have been planning to buy the iPhone 17 series, it would be a good thing to wait for some time now. Flipkart Goat sale 2026 will start soon and not just iPhones, but many other devices will also be available undera discount then. Let’s take a look at what will be the discounted price.

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iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Models Discounted Price on Flipkart Goat Sale

iPhone 17 will be available for just Rs 70,900 on the Flipkart Goat sale. Further, the iPhone 17 Pro will be available for just Rs 1,12,900, meaning a discount of Rs 22,000. We are not sure if the platform is advertising these prices with bank discounts included, but if not, then the prices could go even further with exchange offers and bank discounts. Apple’s new iPhone Air will also be getting a discount. The iPhone Air will be available for a low price of Rs 95,900 only, and it is much lower than the launch price of Rs 1,19,900.

The iPhone 17e has also been launched in India earlier this year, and it will be available for Rs 60,900 during the sale, again with at a decent discount. Of course, the previous generation iPhones will also get a discount. The iPhone 16 series will start at Rs 59,900 only durin the Goat sale. We are not sure if any of the e-commerce platform still sells the iPhone 16 Pro devices, but if they do, then you could see a discount on them as well in the near future.