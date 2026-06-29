Xiaomi 18 Battery Confirmed to be Larger than Previous Model

Xiaomi is soon going to launch a new flagship, the Xiaomi 18. It will be a powerful phone and it will feature a larger battery than the previous gen Xiaomi 17. This phone will be compact, and that is why a larger battery could mean a better experience for the consumers. This is still smaller than what other flagships are offering where users are getting an 8000mAh or a 10000mAh battery. But these are larger sized devices, and that is why they can accomodate such large batteries. Xiaomi 17 has a 7000mAh battery while the Xiaomi 18 is expected to feature a 7200mAh battery.

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What is more is that the Xiaomi 18 is going to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC. This will be a 2nm process built chipset and it will offer a powerful experience to the consumers. The Xiaomi 18 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch 2K display and ultra-narrow symmetrical bezels. The device is further said to come with a SuperPixel display technology. The design keeps the phone compact and that makes it easy to handle.

It will also feature a 200MP camera sensor and there is going to be a Leica powered camera system. With a large battery, Xiaomi 18 will also feature a 100W wired-fast charging and fast wireless charging. This was there with the previous generation as well. Xiaomi 18 series will also have more devices including the Pro models.

Xiaomi 18 is expected to launch somewhere in September 2026. We don’t have an exact date yet, but it will go up against the iPhone 18 Pro series, and thus, could potentially launch around the same time. Xiaomi will likely launch the device in Indian and other global markets some time after the China launch. For India, Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi 17T, yet another powerful phone and now it is on sale for the consumers.