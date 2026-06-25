BSNL Broadband Installation Charges Waived

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has waived off the installation charges for broadband users. The company operates a large fiber-t0-the-home (FTTH) service across the country. The company recently announced that it will be providing free FTTH internet connections in villages which are in the jurisdiction of Mysuru Business Area. The state-run telecom operator will provide free Wi-Fi (CPE/ONT) and optical fiber cables under the BharatNet project.

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The customers will have to pay for the subscription, however, there will be no installation charges for BSNL customers. This aligns with the strategy most companies in India already have. Internet service providers (ISPs) such as Airtel and Jio anyway offer free installation and services along with the Wi-Fi router if the customer is going for a long-term plan (at least three months).

BSNL Creates Employment for Citizens in Rural India

The rural youth of India can now get employment with the help of BSNL. The rural youth can partner up with BSNL by registering as the BharatNet Udyamis (BNUs) and earn an income by providing internet services in villages. BSNL said that members of the public, who are interested in obtaining a free internet connection or registering as a BharatNet entrepreneur may contact their nearest BSNL Customer Service Center.

BSNL has been running one of the largest internet business in the country for more than a decade. However, over the years, the company has seen a decline in market share. This is due to the growth of the private ISPs including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been trying to get into this segment as well with its broadband arm You Broadband, but has not been able to make a large business for itself. There’s a new broadband plan as well introduced by BSNL, which is priced at Rs 249. If you want more details on this plan, just read TelecomTalk.