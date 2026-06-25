Rockstar Opens GTA VI Pre-Orders, Reveals Official Price

After a prolonged wait, GTA VI is finally out for pre-orders, and Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the selling price of the upcoming, much-anticipated open-world game. There were several speculations floating around about the chances of seeing GTA VI priced higher due to production delays; however, Rockstar Games didn’t leave its fans disappointed this time!

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Key Highlights

  • After confirming the launch, Rockstar Games finally started taking pre-orders for the GTA VI game.
  • GTA 6 will be officially released on November 19, 2026.
  • Rockstar Games promises to bundle the “Vintage Vice City Pack” with more cars, garages, and characters with 80s outfits and hairstyles.

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Rockstar Games Starts GTA VI Pre-Orders, Reveals Pricing

rockstar opens gta vi pre orders globally

GTA VI is now officially confirmed! Previously, Rockstar Games took over the internet with the announcement of the pre-orders, and starting from June 25, 2026, interested buyers can pre-order their favourite game.

Over and above announcing the pre-orders, Rockstar Games also confirms the pricing, where GTA VI will be priced at $80 for the standard edition, and the Ultimate Edition will be sold for $100.

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What Do You Get with a GTA VI Pre-Order?

As per the press release shared by Rockstar Games, users who have pre-ordered the GTA VI game will get a chance to pre-load the game to their gaming console, be it Xbox or Sony’s PlayStation.

Rockstar Games confirmed that digital editions can be pre-loaded starting from November 12, 2026. However, the restriction to play the game will only be removed after the launch date, which is on November 19, 2026.