Rockstar Opens GTA VI Pre-Orders, Reveals Official Price
Rockstar Games finally begins GTA 6 pre-orders globally for both physical and digital editions and promises to bundle a free Vintage Vice City pack for the pre-order buyers - Here is everything we know so far.
After a prolonged wait, GTA VI is finally out for pre-orders, and Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the selling price of the upcoming, much-anticipated open-world game. There were several speculations floating around about the chances of seeing GTA VI priced higher due to production delays; however, Rockstar Games didn’t leave its fans disappointed this time!
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Key Highlights
After confirming the launch, Rockstar Games finally started taking pre-orders for the GTA VI game.
GTA 6 will be officially released on November 19, 2026.
Rockstar Games promises to bundle the “Vintage Vice City Pack” with more cars, garages, and characters with 80s outfits and hairstyles.
Rockstar Games Starts GTA VI Pre-Orders, Reveals Pricing
GTA VI is now officially confirmed! Previously, Rockstar Games took over the internet with the announcement of the pre-orders, and starting from June 25, 2026, interested buyers can pre-order their favourite game.
Over and above announcing the pre-orders, Rockstar Games also confirms the pricing, where GTA VI will be priced at $80 for the standard edition, and the Ultimate Edition will be sold for $100.
As per the press release shared by Rockstar Games, users who have pre-ordered the GTA VI game will get a chance to pre-load the game to their gaming console, be it Xbox or Sony’s PlayStation.
Rockstar Games confirmed that digital editions can be pre-loaded starting from November 12, 2026. However, the restriction to play the game will only be removed after the launch date, which is on November 19, 2026.
For the gamers who want to get the physical edition can use a “download code” inside the box, but this code is set to activate after the launch.
For the readers who want a digital copy, Rockstar Games has already started taking pre-orders directly through the PlayStation Store, Xbox, and the Rockstar Games store.
Physical edition copies with the download codes will be distributed among the authorized retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop.
GTA VI is an open-world action adventure games which follows the story of a modern criminal couple, Lucia and Jason, who stay in a fictional state called Leonida, based in Florida, USA.
The story starts with the couple’s small bank heist failure, which took a serious turn, and ends with Lucia and Jason caught up in a massive statewide conspiracy.
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Details about Rockstar Games' GTA 6 pre-order
Rockstar Games started the pre-order for its new open-world adventure game, GTA VI, on June 25, 2026. Fans can pre-order digital and physical editions of the game and will get access to the game first on November 19 2026.
What do fans get with Rockstar Games' GTA VI Ultimate Edition?
Rockstar Games announces physical and ultra edition of GTA 6. Ultimate Edition unlocks extra weapons, cars, clothes, tattoos, and gives gamers the ability to change the appearance of the characters. You get all of this with a bundled Vintage Vice City Pake if pre-ordered for $100.
Rockstar Games Physical Edition Retailers
For GTA 6, Rockstar Games will be selling its physical edition through its authorized retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop.
When is GTA 6 launching officially?
Rockstar Games has officially announced November 19, 2026, as the official release date for GTA 6. The Pre-orders has arleady begun from June 25, 2026.
Any chances for GTA 6 PC Edition?
As of now, the GTA 6, both digital and physical edition supports gamign consoles only. Only after the launch will we get to see a recreated PC version of GTA 6. Even GTA 5’s PC edition took around 2 years to launch after the official release.