Rockstar Opens GTA VI Pre-Orders, Reveals Official Price

After a prolonged wait, GTA VI is finally out for pre-orders, and Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the selling price of the upcoming, much-anticipated open-world game. There were several speculations floating around about the chances of seeing GTA VI priced higher due to production delays; however, Rockstar Games didn’t leave its fans disappointed this time!

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights After confirming the launch, Rockstar Games finally started taking pre-orders for the GTA VI game.

GTA 6 will be officially released on November 19, 2026.

Rockstar Games promises to bundle the “Vintage Vice City Pack” with more cars, garages, and characters with 80s outfits and hairstyles.

Rockstar Games Starts GTA VI Pre-Orders, Reveals Pricing

GTA VI is now officially confirmed! Previously, Rockstar Games took over the internet with the announcement of the pre-orders, and starting from June 25, 2026, interested buyers can pre-order their favourite game.

Over and above announcing the pre-orders, Rockstar Games also confirms the pricing, where GTA VI will be priced at $80 for the standard edition, and the Ultimate Edition will be sold for $100.

Also Read: Rubrik Launches Annapurna API Service for Generative AI Applications

What Do You Get with a GTA VI Pre-Order?

As per the press release shared by Rockstar Games, users who have pre-ordered the GTA VI game will get a chance to pre-load the game to their gaming console, be it Xbox or Sony’s PlayStation.

Rockstar Games confirmed that digital editions can be pre-loaded starting from November 12, 2026. However, the restriction to play the game will only be removed after the launch date, which is on November 19, 2026.