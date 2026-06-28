No Disc? GTA 6 Pre-Orders Face Fan Backlash

Rockstar faces criticism from fans after announcing pre-orders for the GTA 6 game this month. The game maker faced criticism over the price and also for skipping the physical disc version of the game, but following fans’ reaction, Rockstar Games clarified whether we will get to see the disc version for GTA 6 or not.
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Rockstar Games takes over the internet with the GTA 6 pre-orders.
While gaining fans’ love for the release, few criticize the game maker for being silent for the physical release.
Rockstar Games later revealed that they will be working on getting a disc version released in the coming months, leaving no hints on the official release date.
This left many fans worldwide excited to see their much-awaited game finally make its way to the storefront.
However, the majority of those fans who wanted a disc version/physical version of GTA 6 were left unanswered with no such updates from Rockstar Games.
After the pre-orders started, Rockstar Games reportedly received millions worth of orders from the fans, although on the other side, fans criticized Rockstar Games for not releasing the physical version and making their fans shift to the digital version.
A few fans also criticised the pricing, pointing out a sharp increase in pricing compared to GTA 5, which was launched for a price of $59.99 for the standard edition, and the special editions were released for $79.9, and also there was a GameStop-exclusive Collector’s Edition for $150.00
GTA 6 is priced at $79.9 for the standard version, and fans can also pre-order the Ultimate version, offering more weapons, ability to change character appearance. clothes and cars for a price tag of $99.99.
For the Indian market, GTA 6 Standard Edition is priced at Rs 5,999, and GTA 6 Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs 7,499.
As per the industry estimates, this price has been set against the huge development cost for more than a decade!
Industry experts claim that the GTA 6 development budget has gone way up, standing between whooping $1 Billion to $2 billion dollars.
About the disc versions, Rockstar games clarified by sending out an email to a gamer who raised a complaint to their customer service team that the physical version/disc version for GTA 6 will be released in the later months; the specific date has not yet been announced.
The email says, “You will be able to acquire a physical copy during the following months.”
GTA 6 – Gameplay
GTA 6 is among the most-awaited games developed by the game maker, Rockstar Games.
The gameplay of the game is set in a fictional state called Leonida, based in Florida, USA, and revolves around two criminal couples, Lucia and Jason.
After a failed bank heist, Lucia and Jason get caught up in a statewide conspiracy, and they are left with no option but to survive through the phase together.
The storyline is also related to “Grand Theft Auto Vice City,” where we will see the main character of the game, Tommy Vercetti, returning to GTA 6!
Are you planning to pre-order GTA 6? By the way, fans who have pre-ordered GTA VI will also get free access to the vintage version of the GTA Vice City game.
As per the latest confirmation, Grand Theft Auto VI’s digital version is officially set to release worldwide on November 19, 2026. The physical version of the disc release is not yet confirmed, although Rockstar Games has promised to release the disc/physical version for GTA 6 in the coming months.
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FAQs
Details on the GTA 6 map
As per the confirmation, GTA VI will take place in a fictional US state called Leonida, located in Florida, U.S.A As per the reports, the GTA VI map will be among the largest and densest maps among all the Grand Theft Auto games.
What’s GTA 6's release date?
Rockstar Games is set to release GTA 6 on November 19, 2026, worldwide. Fans who have pre-ordered the game can load the game on their consoles from November 12, 2026, and can start playing from the launch date.
What’s GTA 6's price in India?
Rockstar Games has unveiled both U.S and Indian pricing, and as per confirmation, GTA 6’s price in India is Rs 5,999 for the Standard version and Rs 7,499 for the Ultimate version.
Where to watch the GTA 6 Trailer?
Rockstar Games has released a trailer for GTA 6, previously leaving a hint about the gameplay, where we get to see the protagonists, Lucia and Jason, trying to survive the statewide conspiracy after a failed bank heist.
When was GTA 6 announced?
Rockstar Games announced GTA 6 back in December 2023, leaving all the fans excited. However, due to several reasons, including COVID-19, the game faced a lot of delays in production, and the launch date was pushed to 2026 last year.As good news, GTA 6 is finally set to launch globally on November 19, 2026.