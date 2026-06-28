No Disc? GTA 6 Pre-Orders Face Fan Backlash

Rockstar faces criticism from fans after announcing pre-orders for the GTA 6 game this month. The game maker faced criticism over the price and also for skipping the physical disc version of the game, but following fans’ reaction, Rockstar Games clarified whether we will get to see the disc version for GTA 6 or not.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Rockstar Games takes over the internet with the GTA 6 pre-orders.

While gaining fans’ love for the release, few criticize the game maker for being silent for the physical release.

Rockstar Games later revealed that they will be working on getting a disc version released in the coming months, leaving no hints on the official release date.

GTA 6 Pre-order Faces Criticism Over Skipping the Disc Version

Rockstar Games took over the internet after officially confirming the pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6 VI) starting from June 25, 2026.

This left many fans worldwide excited to see their much-awaited game finally make its way to the storefront.

However, the majority of those fans who wanted a disc version/physical version of GTA 6 were left unanswered with no such updates from Rockstar Games.

After the pre-orders started, Rockstar Games reportedly received millions worth of orders from the fans, although on the other side, fans criticized Rockstar Games for not releasing the physical version and making their fans shift to the digital version.

Also Read: GTA VI Can Make Your Streaming Career

A few fans also criticised the pricing, pointing out a sharp increase in pricing compared to GTA 5, which was launched for a price of $59.99 for the standard edition, and the special editions were released for $79.9, and also there was a GameStop-exclusive Collector’s Edition for $150.00