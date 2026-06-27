OnePlus will soon launch a new phone series in India namely OnePlus N6. This will be a smartphone series to watch out for. The OnePlus N6 is set to launch on June 30, 2026. Ahead of the launch, some of the key specifications of the phone are now confirmed. OnePlus N series will be a new phone series from the brand after more than six years. The last time OnePlus introduced something new was the OnePlus Nord in the smartphone segment, and that came in 2020. Now, with the OnePlus N6, the company aims to grow its market share. Let’s take a look at the key specifications which are now confirmed about the device.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



OnePlus N6 Key Specifications Confirmed

OnePlus N6 will be equipped with a large display. It will come with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, and support for up to 1200nits peak brightness. Moreover, the phone has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8MP sensor at the front.

The phone is capable of recording videos at up to 60fps while also offering a dual-view video mode. OnePlus has also confirmed the presence of a 5300sq mm heat dissipation area. It will be available in two colours – Fresh Mint and Midnight Green. The phone has been spotted previously on the Geekbench platform with a MediaTek MT6835 SoC, which could either be the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, with up to 6GB of RAM, an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, and Android 16.

The phone is all set to launch in a matter of days. The launch will be virtual and take place at 12 PM IST. The device is confirmed to go on sale via Amazon, and it will be priced in the bracket of Rs 18,000 and Rs 25,000. Further, OnePlus has also confirmed the presence of an 8000mAh battery with support for 45W wired-fast charging.