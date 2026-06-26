Vodafone Idea vs Jio vs Airtel: Whose Plan Under Rs 200 is Best

Telecom giants like Vodafone Idea, Jio, and Airtel offer a variety of plans under Rs 200 in India. Although the real question is which one is the best! Here we have got you covered with the comprehensive comparison between plans under Rs 200 offered by telecom prominent providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.

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Key Highlights Detailed comparison between Vodafone Idea, Jio, and Airtel's best under Rs 200 plan.

The comparison is based on the internet data, validity, and added subscription.

The plans are priced below Rs 200, excluding the taxes as well as the platform fees.

Best Recharge Plan Under ₹200:Jio vs Airtel vs Vi

Under the budget of Rs 200, there are several plans available with each operator. Giving focus on the unlimited calls with internet data and added subscriptions, we have compared the plans offered by all trio telecom providers.

This brings down one single plan offered by all trio operators with unlimited calls and internet data. Let’s take a sneak peek at each plan by the operators.

Jio offers a single plan priced at Rs 198, where you get Unlimited 5G with 2GB per day data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS a day. The offer is valid for up to 14 days and offers extra benefits like access to JioTV and JioAICloud.

Moving with Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA), the telecom giant offers a single plan with unlimited data and calls priced at Rs 199.

Also Read: Airtel Emerges Top Wireless Gainer in May 2026; Jio Crosses 500 Million Mobile Users: TRAI

The restriction is with the Internet data, where you only get 2GB of data with a total of 300 SMS. The plan’s validity is 28 days. As an added subscription, you get the VI Movies and TV access.