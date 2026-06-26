Vodafone Idea vs Jio vs Airtel: Whose Plan Under Rs 200 is Best

Telecom giants like Vodafone Idea, Jio, and Airtel offer a variety of plans under Rs 200 in India. Although the real question is which one is the best! Here we have got you covered with the comprehensive comparison between plans under Rs 200 offered by telecom prominent providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.
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Key Highlights
Detailed comparison between Vodafone Idea, Jio, and Airtel's best under Rs 200 plan.
The comparison is based on the internet data, validity, and added subscription.
The plans are priced below Rs 200, excluding the taxes as well as the platform fees.
Under the budget of Rs 200, there are several plans available with each operator. Giving focus on the unlimited calls with internet data and added subscriptions, we have compared the plans offered by all trio telecom providers.
This brings down one single plan offered by all trio operators with unlimited calls and internet data. Let’s take a sneak peek at each plan by the operators.
Jio offers a single plan priced at Rs 198, where you get Unlimited 5G with 2GB per day data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS a day. The offer is valid for up to 14 days and offers extra benefits like access to JioTV and JioAICloud.
Moving with Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA), the telecom giant offers a single plan with unlimited data and calls priced at Rs 199.
The restriction is with the Internet data, where you only get 2GB of data with a total of 300 SMS. The plan’s validity is 28 days. As an added subscription, you get the VI Movies and TV access.
Moving on to Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL), here also we get a single plan for a price tag of Rs 199, where you get 2GB of data with 28 days of validity. Users can enjoy unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls with a 100 SMS per day limit.
As added subscription, Airtel is offering Adobe Express premium with free HelloTunes access and Airtel Xstream play, where you can only stream free content on OTTs like SonyLiv, Amazon MX player, Chana Jor, and Runn TV.
Talking about the best plan under Rs 200, it clearly depends on your usage. If you are someone who doesn’t need a lot of internet data and wanted to enjoy unlimited calls for a longer run, then Bharti Airtel offers a better plan compared to Vodafone Idea and Jio.
Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel plans don’t really have much difference, as both offer 2GB data. However, Airtel takes the edge in SMS limit, where you get up to 100 SMS per day, which sums up to 3,000 SMS per month, whereas Vodafone Idea lags with a total of 300 SMS throughout the validity.
Airtel also takes the edge with added subscriptions, where you get Adobe Express premium with free HelloTunes access and Airtel Xstream play.
For users who use the internet heavily and are okay to recharge their plans after 14 days, Jio should be the right choice for you to go with. Here, you get unlimited 5G connectivity with 2GB per day data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. The only lack is the early expiry, where this plan expires in just 14 days.
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FAQs
Jio vs Airtel: Which is better with the Rs 200 plan?
As per our comparison, users who don’t have any issues with limited internet data can go with Airtel, as you get a premium add-on subscription like Adobe Express Premium, HelloTunes, and Airtel XStream App with free content access on SonyLive, Amazon MX Player, and a lot more.
Jio vs Airtel vs Vi, which is better?
Comparing the trio plans, Bharti Airtel takes the edge with its strong subscriptions like Adobe Express Premium, HelloTunes, and Airtel XStream App. However, for every data usage, Jio’s under Rs 200 plan should be the right choice to go with.
Which telecom operator offers unlimited internet for Rs 200?
Out of all three telecom operators, Jio takes the lead with unlimited 5G connectivity with 2GB/day data, where users can enjoy 5G connectivity and also get access to JioTV and Jio AI Cloud. Although the plan is only valid for 14 days.
Which telecom operators offer better entertainment packages under Rs 200?
For entertainment, Bharti Airtel takes the edge, even though with 2GB of internet data, the under Rs 200 offers subscription to Airtel XStream App through which you can stream on multiple OTTs like SonyLive, Amazon MX player, and a lot more.
Which internet provider offers 5G Connectivity for Rs 200?
Here again, Reliance’s Jio takes the edge where their under Rs 200 plan offers unlimited 5G connectivity with 2GB data per day and is valid up to 14 days.