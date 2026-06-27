DoT Mandates Intra-Circle Roaming in Arunachal Pradesh

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has enabled intra-circle roaming in four districts of Arunachal Pradesh. This is only for a period of three days, till June 28, 2026. This will ensure that the citizens in the area keep getting access to seamless mobile network connectivity. The region is witnessing heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, and landlsides. All of these end up damaging the terrestrial mobile network infrastructure. So if you are with a telecom operator, for example, Jio, and the mobile sites get damanged, you will end up losing access to mobile networks. This could be catastrophic, especially in emergency situations.

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

However, the intra-circle roaming (ICR) allows for people to stay connected to the mobile networks of other telecom operators. For this, the citizens do not need to pay anything extra to the telcos or the government. ICR has been enabled in Keyi Panyor, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri and West Siang districts.

Related Coverage
rain alert connected vehicle indias emergency alert Kerala Rain Alert on Connected Vehicle Display Shows How India’s Emergency Alert System Is Evolving vivo x fold 6 launched with a Vivo X Fold 6 Launched with a Samsung Display oneplus n6 key specifications confirmed ahead launch OnePlus N6 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch

DoT said that the flash floods have damanged the NEEPCO telecom exchange at Posa in Yazali. The rainfall continues to happen, and it can take time before the infrastructure is brought back up. Restoration teams are already working to restore the services as soon as possible. ICR will keep the communication channels open for the citizens, which is one of the most dire needs in emergency situations.

Some people read for free. A few choose to support. If you found TelecomTalk useful, you can help keep us running.

Continue Reading
best movies and tv shows to watch Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch on OTT for This Weekend jio much closer to 9 million fwa Jio Much Closer to 9
Trending on TelecomTalk
vi business predicts ai revolution for msmes VI Business Study Predicts AI Revolution for MSMEs gta vi can make your streaming career GTA VI Can Make Your Streaming Career new ai models are making governments nervous New AI Models are Making Governments Nervous vivo y6a launched with a 7200mah battery Vivo Y6a Launched with a 7200mAh Battery ios 27 features coming to your iphone Top iOS 27 Features Coming to Your iPhone

More on This Topic