Vodafone Idea’s New Spotify Offer Falls Flat: Why It Fails to Impress

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, a few days back announced Spotify bundling with postpaid plans. The postpaid plans from the telecom operator were recently said to bundle Spotify Premium subscription. Spotify is a global music streaming platform with millions of songs and podcasts available to stream and download. With the premium subscription, you get no ads, downloads, and a lot more such as higher-resolution sound, and more. When Spotify addition was announced for postpaid plans, Vodafone Idea customers would have been happy. However, there is a small thing that makes a huge difference.

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Vodafone Idea Does Not offer Spotify Premium for Free with Postpaid

Vodafone Idea does not really offer Spotify Premium for free with the postpaid plans. The telco just offers a free trial to the platform for three months, which Spotify also used to offer, or is still offering. The free trial is just for three months. After this, Vodafone Idea will start adding Rs 139 on your postpaid bill every month for the Spotify Premium subscription. You might not even notice it, but it will be there. Thus, our recommendation is be informed before you make this decision.

You can instead go with Airtel mobile plans which bundle Apple Music. Apple Music is available for Android phones as well. So you don’t have to worry about owning an iPhone. Vodafone Idea does not really communicate this in big bold letters. Even in the press release for this announcement, this particular info was mentioned separately, in the last line, where most people have the chance to miss it. Thus, for us, this offer does not really make a huge difference and does not add much value to the life of the consumer. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay tuned about more such offers from the Indian telecom operators.