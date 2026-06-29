Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price to Drop in Prime Day Offer

One of the best Samsung phones in India is the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It will go on sale soon, on Amazon India. This sale will be under the Prime Day banner. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched in January of 2025. It is a powerful phone meant for people looking for a flagship experience. The device features a large bright display, a large battery, and a powerful processor. The phone was launched for Rs 1,29,999 in India (the base variant). Now it will go on sale soon, via Amazon, under Prime Day sale.

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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price to Drop Under Rs 90,000

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be available for as low as under Rs 90,000. This is without any bank discounts or exchange offers. With the add-on offers, the price could go even lower. Considering the memory prices of the phones are going up, this would be a stellar deal. Samsung would most likely be selling the older stock through the platform.

You could potentially get the smartphone for a cheaper rate through offline channels and other online retail platforms as well. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is also available for just Rs 89,678 on Flipkart. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. There is a quad-camera setup at the rear headlined by a 200MP sensor, and paired with two 50MP sensors and a fourth 10MP sensor. For selfies, there is a 12MP sensor at the front.

The display of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is 6.9-inches in size, and it supports 120Hz refresh rate with support for 3120 x 1440 pixels main display. This is in other words Quad HD+ resolution. The phone features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with support for dual-5G and dual-eSIM as well. It will get several years of Android OS and security updates, making it safe for long-term use.