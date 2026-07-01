OnePlus N6 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G: What is the Difference

OnePlus is on full throttle recently with new smartphone launches! The Chinese smartphone maker launched a new “N series lineup” called the OnePlus N6 5G, offering solid specs out of the box at a pocket-friendly price. Despite being budget-friendly, the N6 5G is getting more discounts as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale and launch promotions. This offer creates strong competition against OnePlus’s best-selling Nord phone, the CE 6 Lite.

The OnePlus CE lineup is launched under the Nord tag, offering entry-level models that let users experience OnePlus’s ecosystem with premium features at pocket-friendly prices.

As OnePlus has already launched the N6 5G and is soon set to launch the new Nord CE6 Lite, here is a detailed comparison to help you decide which OnePlus is right for you.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord N6 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Same Price, Which is Better

The OnePlus N6 5G was recently revealed on June 30, 2026, and focuses on offering “budget-friendly 5G phones” to its customers.

On the other hand, the Nord CE 6 Lite is a mid-range premium tier and a part of the OnePlus’s Nord lineup which focuses on OnePlus tagline of “Never Settle” philosophy bringing affordable mid-range packages with good specs for a budget friendly price tag, the Nord CE 6 Lite is the among the entry-level Nord phone we can get today and was launched just a month ago on May 7, 2026.

Display

On the specification side, the OnePlus N6 5G comes with a bigger 6.8-inch LCD panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate with peak brightness of 1200 nits, whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite settles for a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 144Hz refresh and a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

Also Read: OnePlus 16R, Nord 7 Could Feature 185Hz Refresh Rate

Chipset, RAM, and Storage

Under the hood, both phones are powered by the latest MediaTek chipset, where the recently launched N6 5G gets the Dimensity 6360 Apex SoC paired with two RAM variants, 4GB and 6GB, with a single storage option of 128GB.

Although the RAM and storage specifications are not revealed, with the pricing, it should be LPPDDR4X RAM coupled with a UFS 2.2 storage. The CE 6 Lite gets a Dimensity 7400 Apex processor on the side, coupled with a much faster 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex VS Dimensity 7400 Apex

Talking about the SoC comparison here a bit, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex is an overclocked version of the Dimensity 7400 5G, which is built under the 4nm architecture and on paper, the processor offers pretty good performance, where it has achieved an AnTuTu score over 1,030,000 and supports up to 144Hz refresh rate too.

The Dimensity 6360 Apex is a budget-friendly CPU built under the 6nm architecture and was launched as an upgraded version of the Dimensity 6300. On paper, the SoC has managed to achieve an AnTuTu score of over 615,800 points, which is a good score for day-to-day usage.

On paper, the Dimensity 7400 Apex which is powering the CE 6 Lite, takes an edge especially with its faster RAM and storage.

Battery and Charging

Moving to the battery part, OnePlus finally brings the Silicon-Carbon (Si-C) battery, replacing the traditional lithium-ion (Li-on) battery, offering a bigger capacity battery with the support of faster charging and prolonged battery life too.

The new N6 5G comes with the 8,000mAh Si-C battery, promising up to 3 days of battery life with 7 years of battery health too, and also the Nord CE 6 Lite comes with little smaller a 7,000mAh Si-C battery out of the box.

Both phones support the same 45W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Launched for India: Check Price

Camera

On the camera side, the OnePlus N6 5G comes with a duo sensor on the rear with a 50MP main sensor with 2Mp macro-sensor too.

The camera is capble to record 1080p at 60fps or with 30fps with retouching. Also, the phone supports 120 FPS slow-motion in 720p.

On the front, you get a single 8MP sensor with support for 1080p at 30 FPS recording.

On the other hand, we have the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, which does show a trio-housed camera lens, but it’s actually a duo-housed camera with a 50MP sensor coupled with a 2MP depth-assist sensor, which helps in showing the depth view and even helps in macro shots.

Talking about the capabilities, the CE 6 Lite 5G can record in 4K at 30 FPS and 1080p at 30/60/120 FPS. On the front, you get a regular 8MP selfie shooter too.

Durability and Audio Features

Moving to the durability part, OnePlus strongly emphasized the durability of its N6 5G! The phone comes with Military-grade protection (MIL-STD-810H) and an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Even the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite comes with the MIL-STD-810H military-grade protection with IP64 water and dust resistance.

N6 5G retains the traditional 3.5mm jack with a software boost technology called the “Ultra Volume Mode,” letting users set the volume up to 300%

The phones come with a duo-stereo speaker setup. Even the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite comes with a dual stereo speaker out of the box with the support of OReality Audio software, which helps in tuning surround.

Just like the N6, even the CE 6 lite comes with volume boost support and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

Software

On the software side, both will be running the latest OxygenOS 16.0 on top of the latest Android 16.

The Nord CE 6 Lite and the N6 5G are said to get the same 2 years of OS upgrades; however, the N6 5G will get 3 years of security patch updates, whereas the Nord CE 6 Lite gets up to 4 years of security patch.

Also Read: OnePlus Looks to Go More Affordable in India

OnePlus N6 5G VS OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite – Price Difference

OnePlus N6 5G is sold in two variants with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage starting at Rs 22,999, and the 6GB RAM coupled with the same 128GB of storage for Rs 24,999.

On top of this, Amazon and OnePlus are running Prime Day offers starting from July 4, 2026, where you can get the latest N6 5G base variant for an offer price of Rs 19,999 only.

This includes a Rs 1000 discount for Amazon Prime members and an additional Rs 2,000 discount for AXIS Bank, SBI Card, and Debit card holders.

On the other hand, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite comes for a slightly higher price tag of Rs 25,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is selling for Rs 27,999, and lastly, the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage is selling for Rs 30,000

Also Read: OnePlus 15R Gets a New Variant in India

For price and specs, the Nord CE 6 Lite is positioned above the N6 5G smartphone. As of now, Amazon has not shared any offers, but during the Prime Day Sale, it won’t be a surprise to see the best-selling CE 6 Lite selling for a steal deal.

As OnePlus and Amazon are running a promo offer, without any doubt, for an under Rs 25,000 budget, the N6 5G is a suitable phone where you get a bigger battery with pretty decent specs for the segment.

Although if you can push it a little and if Amazon announces any discounts for the CE 6 Lite, then without any doubt CE 6 Lite is the right choice.

Here you get a slightly smaller 6.72-inch screen but with a faster processor, smoother 144Hz refresh rate display, and extended software support. This makes the CE 6 Lite a great package overall.

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