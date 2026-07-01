Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Price Confirmed after Launch in India

Samsung launched the Galaxy A27 5G a few days back in India, but did not confirm the price of the phone. Now, the pricing has finally been confirmed, and there are a total of three memory variants of the device. The top line variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. With memory costs rising rapidly, we believe Samsung decided to delay on the price announcement since the brand might have had to increase the price yet again after launch. Thus, Samsung has likely launched the phone at a price wherein it may not need to change it in the near future.

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Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is available in three memory variants in India:

6GB + 128GB = Rs 28,999

8GB + 128GB = Rs 31,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 37,499

Samsung is offering a Rs 3,000 cashback on the phone with select cards and UPI transactions. The device is all set to go on sale in India on July 3, 2026. It will be available on the official platform of Samsung India and e-commerce platforms. The phone will be available in three colours – Light Pink, Light Green, and Black.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate support. There is further support for 800nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 powers this phone and this chip is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. There is IP64 rating for the phone for dust and splash resistance. The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast-charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.