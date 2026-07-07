India’s top telecom operator, Reliance Jio, which has 524.4 million customers, including 268.5 million 5G customers, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus filed by the company dated June 19, 2026, is offering extra data benefits on a few of its prepaid plans. If you are planning a recharge, take a look at these five prepaid plans that offer additional data, allowing you to enjoy high-speed data services as of this writing.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Offering Extra Data Benefits
1. Jio Rs 459 Youth and Gaming Plan
Plan Type: Youth and Gaming Plan, True 5G Unlimited Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 2 GB/day + 5GB extra (61 GB) along with 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps. Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers. Validity: 28 days Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioAICloud with free 50GB storage, JioTV, unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, an 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 with 5,000GB cloud storage, JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months, JioGames Mobile subscription, Snapchat+ (via MyJio), and FanCode (via JioTV). To continue using Google Gemini and JioHotstar offer benefits, users must remain continuously active on an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 or above throughout the offer period. Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 16.39
Plan Type: Youth and Gaming Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB/day + 5GB extra data (47GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps. Validity: 28 days Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioGames Cloud and FanCode subscriptions for 28 days, access to 500+ high-definition premium games (playable on PC, laptop, mobile, or Jio set-top box), and a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 (including 5,000GB cloud storage and Nano Banana). To continue using Google Gemini offer benefits, users must remain continuously active on a 1.5GB/day plan of Rs 299 or above throughout the offer period. Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 17.68
3. Jio Rs 545 Youth and Gaming Plan
Plan Type: Youth and Gaming Plan, True 5G Unlimited Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 2GB/day + 5GB extra data (61GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps. Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.
Validity: 28 days Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioGames Cloud and FanCode subscriptions for 28 days, access to 500+ high-definition premium games (playable on PC, laptop, mobile, or Jio set-top box), a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 (with 5,000GB cloud storage and Nano Banana), JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months, and JioAICloud with free 50GB storage. To continue using Google Gemini offer benefits, users must remain continuously active on an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 or above throughout the offer period. Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 19.46
Plan Type: 5G + AI + JioHotstar Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 2 GB/Day + 20 GB extra (164 GB total) along with 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps. Validity: 72 Days Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months, JioAICloud free 50 GB storage, free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 (with 5000 GB cloud storage and Nano Banana), and unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers. To continue using Google Gemini offer benefits, users must remain continuously active on an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 or above throughout the offer period. Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.40
5. Jio Rs 899 True 5G Unlimited Plan
Plan Type: 5G + AI + JioHotstar Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 2 GB/Day + 20 GB extra (200 GB total) along with 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps. Validity: 90 Days Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits:JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months, JioAICloud free 50 GB storage, free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 (with 5000 GB cloud storage and Nano Banana), and unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers. To continue using Google Gemini offer benefits, users must remain continuously active on an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 or above throughout the offer period. Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 9.99
Conclusion
Jio is offering 5GB of extra data on three of its Youth and Gaming plans — Rs 459 (unlimited 5G data), Rs 495, and Rs 545 (unlimited 5G data) — and 20GB of extra data on two True 5G Unlimited plans — Rs 749 and Rs 899. So, the next time you recharge with any of these plans, remember that you will be able to enjoy additional data benefits, while eligible subscribers can also access unlimited 5G benefits on eligible plans.