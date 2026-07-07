India’s top telecom operator, Reliance Jio, which has 524.4 million customers, including 268.5 million 5G customers, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus filed by the company dated June 19, 2026, is offering extra data benefits on a few of its prepaid plans. If you are planning a recharge, take a look at these five prepaid plans that offer additional data, allowing you to enjoy high-speed data services as of this writing.

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Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Offering Extra Data Benefits

1. Jio Rs 459 Youth and Gaming Plan

Plan Type: Youth and Gaming Plan, True 5G Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 2 GB/day + 5GB extra (61 GB) along with 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps. Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.

Validity: 28 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioAICloud with free 50GB storage, JioTV, unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers, an 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 with 5,000GB cloud storage, JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months, JioGames Mobile subscription, Snapchat+ (via MyJio), and FanCode (via JioTV). To continue using Google Gemini and JioHotstar offer benefits, users must remain continuously active on an unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 or above throughout the offer period.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 16.39

2. Jio Rs 495 Youth and Gaming Plan

Plan Type: Youth and Gaming Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB/day + 5GB extra data (47GB total), along with 100 SMS/day. After the high-speed data quota is exhausted, the speed is reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

Validity: 28 days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioGames Cloud and FanCode subscriptions for 28 days, access to 500+ high-definition premium games (playable on PC, laptop, mobile, or Jio set-top box), and a free 18-month Pro Plan of Google Gemini worth Rs 35,100 (including 5,000GB cloud storage and Nano Banana). To continue using Google Gemini offer benefits, users must remain continuously active on a 1.5GB/day plan of Rs 299 or above throughout the offer period.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 17.68