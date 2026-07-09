Vivo X Fold 6 Bags Global Certification

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, recently launched the Vivo X Fold 6 for the Chinese market. The Vivo X Fold 6 specifications are known to the tech enthusiasts. There was a report claiming that the India or global launch could be at a later stage, in October 2026. But the device has just bagged global certification. This could be a hint that Vivo, is in fact, planning to launch the phone some time soon. The Vivo X Fold 6 will be the successor to the Vivo X Fold 5. The X Fold 5 was a decent device, and it came with plenty of upgrades on the camera and design department. The Vivo X Fold 6 is also an impressive device, given that we know about it from the China launch. Thus, if it launches for the global market, including India, in the near future, we would be happy.

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Vivo X Fold 6: What are the Launch Updates for Global Market

From a SDPPI listing, it can be seen that the Vivo X Fold 6 is soon making it to the Indonesian market. This global variant could be the one that makes it to all the other countries as well. We do not expect Vivo to change much about the device when it comes to the international markets. Vivo has not officially confirmed any of the details or developments. The Vivo X Fold 6 comes in an impressive blue colour and a premium finish this time. It has a 8.02-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a foldable display and a 6.53-inch LTPO AMOLED cover screen. Both the panels also support 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super edition. There is a 200MP main camera on the device, and a 50MP ZEISS APO periscope telephoto sensor along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Stay tuned for more details around the Vivo X Fold 6 5G launch in India and other markets.