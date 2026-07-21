Qualcomm to Launch Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 in September

Qualcomm is preparing to launch its next flagship processor, the Qualcomm 8 Elite 6, successor to the current Qualcomm 8 Elite Gen 5. The launch will take place at the Snapdragon Summit 2026, scheduled from September 22 to September 24, 2026.

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Key Highlights Qualcomm is preparing to launch its next flagship chipset at its Snapdragon Summit 2026, scheduled for September 22, 2026.

Qualcomm will launch its next Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

According to leaks, the new chipset will be developed on TSMC's new 2nm process node.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 to Be Powered With Qualcomm chip

Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon Summit 2026 for September 22

Last September, we saw one of the most powerful mobile processors, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Many flagship phone makers, such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung, used this chip to power their new flagships.

Taking another leap, Qualcomm is set to launch its next fastest chips just as Apple prepares to launch its new flagships, the iPhone 18 models powered by the A20 Pro chipset.

Qualcomm has already announced an invite to the insider program, where fans can register and learn what Qualcomm is cooking inside!

Also Read: OPPO Reno 16 to Feature a Qualcomm Chip in India

What Do We Know So Far About the Upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6?

Qualcomm has been developing this chipset for a year and has kept most information about it under wraps.

A few tipsters with insider sources claim the new Snapdragon chipset will be developed on TSMC’s new 2nm process. However, there is no confirmation if it will use the Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM), which combines all transistors to improve performance and efficiency.