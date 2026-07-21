Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy Mode Gets Major Upgrade

Samsung has rolled out the One UI 9.0 update, bringing a powerful boost to privacy features on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Now, privacy mode extends to YouTube videos and even works when you watch videos in Picture in Picture mode.

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Key Highlights Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets a privacy mode upgrade with the latest One UI 9 update.

The privacy mode is now also enabled for YouTube videos and PIP videos.

This update applies only to the Galaxy S26 Ultra phone.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Gets Privacy Mode Update For YouTube Videos in One UI 9

With the One UI 9.0 update, the Galaxy S26 Ultra phone now supports Privacy Mode for videos, giving users more control over their viewing experience.

A well-known Samsung tipster, Ice Universe, unveiled the update with a video showing the Privacy feature in action, both with background videos and in picture-in-picture mode.

The previously released One UI 8.5 update did support privacy mode, but videos in picture-in-picture mode remained partially visible. Now, Samsung has fully resolved this issue in the latest update.

Beyond the privacy feature upgrade, Samsung has rolled out fresh updates to Samsung Notes, offering creative new tools like decorative taps and stylish pen options.

The Samsung Contacts app now connects with Creative Studio, letting you design your own personalized cards.

Samsung has given its Quick Panel a makeover, putting brightness, sound, and media player controls right at your fingertips.

Some users have noticed a red tint on their Galaxy S26 Ultra displays, particularly on devices with the new privacy feature. It remains unclear whether this is caused by a software bug or a hardware problem.