iOS 27 Sept 14 Launch: Eligible iPhones, Top Feature Revealed

Apple just launched its next flagship iPhone models, the iPhone 18 Pro, on September 9, 2026. After the launch, the Cupertino giant is gearing up to release the highly anticipated iOS 27 public update to eligible iPhones. iOS 27 is expected to roll out to most iPhones with advanced AI features through Apple Intelligence, including major AI upgrades. There will be many UI changes. According to confirmation, iOS 27’s global release is set for September 14, 2026. Here is the list of iOS 27 features and eligible devices that will receive this update.
Apple Set to Roll Out iOS 27 on September 14, 2026. According to the confirmation, Apple will roll out the update today, and it will be available on all eligible iPhone devices. According to the confirmation, you will receive the iOS 27 update starting at 10:00am P.T., which is 10:30 pm IST.
If you’re unsure whether your iPhone will get the iOS 27 update, we have got you covered with a list of iPhones that will receive it today.
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 16, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Pro
iPhone Air
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max
iPhone Duo
From the recently launched Apple iPhone 18 Pro models to the iPhone Duo, second-generation iPhone SE, and even iPhone 11 models, all will receive the latest iOS 27 update with integrated Apple Intelligence.
Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs 74,990: Top 3 Reasons to Buy
Top Features You Will Get with Apple iOS 27
Apple’s all-new iOS 27 is said to bring a major operating system update, with the Cupertino giant upgrading its AI model, Apple Intelligence.
Siri AI Integration
Reports suggest iOS 27 will bring the Siri AI update, so Siri will no longer be a regular smartphone assistant. Instead, Siri AI integration will give you access to an AI chatbot assistant, powered by Google’s Gemini LLM models.
Siri will get amazing features, performing many tasks that the previous assistant couldn’t. For example, Siri AI will pull out a specific message from a long conversation, do research, help build a travel plan, and even take notes for your meetings.
Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Is the Upgrade Worth It?
Liquid Glass Updates
Alongside Siri AI, iOS 27 will get a new form of the “liquid glass” UI, applying liquid across the operating system. Apple has already updated and fixed most bugs.
There will be UI changes for specific smartphones, such as the iPhone Duo, where Apple’s iOS 27 will support wider UI dimensions across applications.
Battery Health Improvement
A few reports also suggest iOS 27 will include battery-consumption updates that improve overall battery life.
Also Read: Apple Skips iPhone 18, Hikes iPhone 17 Price: Should You Buy?
How to Update to iOS 27 on Your iPhone
You can get your iPhone updated to the latest iOS 27 by following the steps below:
Navigate to the Settings app → Tap on General → Tap on Software Update, and wait for the iOS 27 update to appear. Once it appears, you can install the iOS 27 update.
To make it easier, enable automatic updates under General > Software Update, and your iPhone will update automatically when Apple releases an update.
Image Credits: Andrew Clare, Apple Cycle
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FAQs
When will Apple release iOS 27?
Apple is set to roll out the iOS 27 update globally on September 14, 2026.
What time will iOS 27 be available in India?
The iOS 27 update is expected to be available in India around 10:30 PM IST on September 14, based on Apple's 10:00 AM PT release time.
Which iPhones will get the iOS 27 update?
The update is expected to be available for iPhone SE (2nd generation and later), iPhone 11 series, and newer supported models, including the latest iPhone 18 Pro.
Will Siri get AI features with iOS 27?
Yes. iOS 27 is expected to bring advanced AI capabilities to Siri, enabling it to find information in conversations, conduct research, and assist with planning.
How do I download iOS 27 on my iPhone?
Go to Settings > General > Software Update. If your device is eligible and the update is available, you can download and install iOS 27.