iOS 27 Sept 14 Launch: Eligible iPhones, Top Feature Revealed

Apple just launched its next flagship iPhone models, the iPhone 18 Pro, on September 9, 2026. After the launch, the Cupertino giant is gearing up to release the highly anticipated iOS 27 public update to eligible iPhones. iOS 27 is expected to roll out to most iPhones with advanced AI features through Apple Intelligence, including major AI upgrades. There will be many UI changes. According to confirmation, iOS 27’s global release is set for September 14, 2026. Here is the list of iOS 27 features and eligible devices that will receive this update.

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Key Highlights Apple is set to roll out the iOS 27 update globally today.

Apple will push the iOS 27 update to smartphones from the iPhone SE (2nd generation) and iPhone 11 series to the latest iPhone 18 Pro models, as well as the Apple iPhone Duo.

You can install Apple iOS 27 through the Settings app.

Also Read: Apple Uses Samsung M16 OLED for iPhone Duo Displays

iOS 27 Launches September 14: Eligible iPhones and Top Features You’ll Get

Apple Set to Roll Out iOS 27 on September 14, 2026. According to the confirmation, Apple will roll out the update today, and it will be available on all eligible iPhone devices. According to the confirmation, you will receive the iOS 27 update starting at 10:00am P.T., which is 10:30 pm IST.

If you’re unsure whether your iPhone will get the iOS 27 update, we have got you covered with a list of iPhones that will receive it today.

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iPhone SE (second generation or later)