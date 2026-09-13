Poco M8X: Top 3 Reasons Its Best Phone Under Rs 25000

Xiaomi’s subsidiary Poco has just launched its next M-series phone, the Poco M8X, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, featuring a larger 6.9-inch display and a larger 7,900mAh battery. With a solid software update policy, this phone is a great choice under Rs 25,000, especially as smartphone prices are rising due to the ongoing memory shortage. If you want to upgrade to a new 5G phone under Rs 25,000, here are the top 3 reasons the Poco M8X 5G is the best phone in this budget.

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Key Highlights Poco M8X 5G is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset

With the latest chipset, you also get the biggest 6.9-inch IPS LCD display and a 7,900mAh battery.

Here are the top 3 reasons Poco M8X is the best phone under Rs 25,000.

Also Read: Poco M8x 5G VS OnePlus N6 5G: Which is Worth Upgrading?

Poco M8X – Specifications and Features – 3 Reasons Why It’s the Best Phone Under Rs 25,000

If you have a budget of Rs 25,000 and want a phone with good specs and a strong battery, the Poco M8X is the right choice. Still, Poco cut costs in a few areas, like the camera department, to keep the M8X 5G within budget; here are the 3 best reasons to consider it.

1. Bigger Display and Better Hi-Res Sound Output

Most phones, like the recently launched OnePlus N-series lineup, have moved to LCD panels to cut costs amid the memory chip price hike.

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Poco has followed the same approach for the Poco M8X 5G, and here you get a bigger 6.9-inch IP HD+ LCD panel. Although it’s not FHD, the M8X still offers a solid display at this price.