Poco M8X: Top 3 Reasons Its Best Phone Under Rs 25000

Xiaomi’s subsidiary Poco has just launched its next M-series phone, the Poco M8X, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, featuring a larger 6.9-inch display and a larger 7,900mAh battery. With a solid software update policy, this phone is a great choice under Rs 25,000, especially as smartphone prices are rising due to the ongoing memory shortage. If you want to upgrade to a new 5G phone under Rs 25,000, here are the top 3 reasons the Poco M8X 5G is the best phone in this budget.
If you have a budget of Rs 25,000 and want a phone with good specs and a strong battery, the Poco M8X is the right choice. Still, Poco cut costs in a few areas, like the camera department, to keep the M8X 5G within budget; here are the 3 best reasons to consider it.
Most phones, like the recently launched OnePlus N-series lineup, have moved to LCD panels to cut costs amid the memory chip price hike.
Poco has followed the same approach for the Poco M8X 5G, and here you get a bigger 6.9-inch IP HD+ LCD panel. Although it’s not FHD, the M8X still offers a solid display at this price.
The M8X’s display is also TÜV Rheinland Triple Eye certified, making it flicker-free, circadian-friendly, and low-blue-light. For better audio, it has dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res support, and a volume boost.
Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs 74,990: Top 3 Reasons to Buy
2. Bigger Battery with Power-Packed Chipset
The Poco M8X 5G comes with a larger battery: a 7,900 mAh silicon-carbon battery.
Poco promises up to 3 days of battery life, plus support for 45W fast charging for a full charge in 30 minutes.
The Poco M8X also gets a power-packed chipset: the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, a 4nm chipset launched on May 6, 2026.
The chipset uses an 8-core architecture with 2 performance Cortex-A78 cores and 6 Cortex-A55 cores, making it solid and power-efficient; even with an IPS LCD, you don’t have to worry about battery life.
For performance, the chipset scores 624021 points on AnTuTu 11, with 976 points for single-core and 2250 for multi-core on Geekbench 6. So, with a bigger display, a bigger battery, and a power-packed chipset, you get a great phone for binge-watching and gaming, especially with its 120Hz refresh-rate display.
With a faster chipset, you also get faster LPDDR4X RAM, although storage is a bit slower at UFS 2.2. However, you do get he option to expand your RAM capability by adding 6 GB of virtual RAM using your internal storage.
Also Read: Poco X8 Power 5G VS Realme P4s 5G: Which Phone is Better?
3. Improved Software with Best-in-segment Software update policy
The Poco M8X gets a solid software experience, with the latest Android 16, based on Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0. Poco is promising a total of 4 years of Android OS upgrades with 6 years of security OS updates.
Alongside OS upgrades and security updates, Xiaomi also introduces its Hyper Island feature, inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island, with real-time notifications and integration with Gemini. You will also get a built-in AI assistant with a Circle to Search feature, AI Eraser, and AI Night Mode.
Beyond the display, processor, and battery, Poco M8X has a decent camera setup: a single 50MP main AI camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. According to reports, the camera is decent, so if you want something better, it is best to look at other options.
Here are the top 3 reasons you should buy the latest Poco M8X 5G smartphone.
Poco M8X 5G – India Price and Offers
Poco M8X is available in two variants: the base model is priced at Rs 20,999 and comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also get an additional Rs 950 off if you purchase with a Flipkart Axis or Flipkart SBI card, bringing the price down to Rs 20,049.
The top model of the Poco M8X comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and is priced at Rs 22,999. You can get an additional Rs 1,050 off with Flipkart Axis and Flipkart SBI cards, bringing the price down to as low as Rs 21,949.
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FAQs
What is the Poco M8X price in India?
The Poco M8X starts at Rs 20,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
Which software does the Poco M8X run?
The Poco M8X 5G smartphone runs Android 16 with Xiaomi HyperOS 3.
How many Android updates will the Poco M8X 5G Receive?
Poco promises four years of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.
What offers are available on the Poco M8X?
Selected Flipkart Axis Bank and Flipkart SBI cards offer additional discounts, lowering the effective price of the 4GB variant to Rs 20,049 and the 6GB variant to Rs 21,949.
Is the Poco M8X a good phone under Rs 25000?
The Poco M8X stands out in this price segment with its large display, 7900mAh battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, and long software support.