HONOR Robot Phone vs iPhone 17 Pro: Innovation or Gimmick?

Chinese giant HONOR just unveiled its innovative gimbal phone, the HONOR Robot Phone, in China on August 12, 2026. It comes with flagship specs, including Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, and its main selling point is a dedicated, steady-rotating gimbal for vloggers and filmmakers. The Robot phone has received a lot of praise after launch for its innovative camera gimbal. Honor flaunts its impressive engineering, offering strong competition to the current best camera flagship phone, the iPhone 17 Pro, which features a triple-camera setup with a 48MP wide main sensor and sensor-shift technology. With the iOS 26 update, there are many camera enhancements, including a dedicated Cinematic mode.

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Key Highlights

  • Honor Robot Phone has just officially launched with a gimbal-like structure.
  • Here is a detailed comparison between the Honor Robot Phone and the Apple iPhone 17 Pro, especially its camera features and what we get inside.
  • Apple iPhone 17 Pro is selling for Rs 1, 29,900 while the Honor Robot Phone is priced at RMB 9,999, which translates to around Rs 1,20,000.

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Let’s explore what the new HONOR Robot phone offers. We will compare it with Apple’s current best camera phone, the iPhone 17 Pro. Finally, we will see if the Honor Robot phone is a true innovation or just a gimmick in real-world use.

HONOR Robot Phone vs iPhone 17 Pro: Can Its Robot Camera Beat Apple?

honorrobotphone vs iphone17pro innovation or gimmick

Honor Robot Phone features a 4-DoF titanium gimbal that rotates to assist with recording on both the rear and front, along with a dedicated selfie shooter in the notch.