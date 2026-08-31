WhatsApp Scam Alert Announced by Meta

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature to protect users against scams. Online scams have risen a lot and at the core of it is internet platforms. WhatsApp, taking note of this, has decided to fight against the scam by alerting users about the same with the help of AI (artificial intelligence). The company will not need to go through your messages for this, and your data will never leave the device. The Scam Alert feature by WhatsApp will work with the help of AI, but through the local AI models. The messages will be processed through the AI model which runs on device of the user, and thus, your messages will never leave the device and go to Meta cloud.

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WhatsApp Scam Alert: Everything to Know Right Now

WhatsApp Scam Alert feature has been designed to work on-device only. The model and the message data it processes all remain on the device. There is no automatic reporting. WhatsApp is unable to initiate sharing of any user data without the user’s action. Until and unless the user reports the message to WhatsApp, it will never reach the cloud servers of the company. The on-device AI model will work to detect patterns and it will alert the users based on that. Once the user is alerted, he/she will then have the option to report it to WhatsApp/Meta for further actions.

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Scam alert is a tool designed to provide additional information to the user, and the user can turn it off or an at any time. Scam alert is an optional thing for the users. Once the user turns it on, Scam Alert downloads a machine learning model to the device, where it runs inferences to classify whether incoming messages from non-contacts match known scam patterns. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom updates in India and the global market.