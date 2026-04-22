India’s Seafood Exports Hit Record Rs 72,325 Crore in FY 2025–26



India’s seafood exports reached an all-time high of Rs 72,325.82 crore (USD 8.28 billion) in the financial year 2025–26, according to provisional data released by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA). Export volumes also touched 19.32 lakh metric tonnes, marking a record performance for the sector, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry dated April 21, 2026.

Also Read: Government Invests Rs 39,272 Crore Since 2015 to Transform Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector









Shrimp Continues to Dominate Export Basket

Frozen shrimp remained the primary growth driver, contributing Rs 47,973.13 crore (USD 5.51 billion) and accounting for more than two-thirds of total export earnings. The segment registered a 4.6 per cent increase in volume and a 6.35 per cent rise in value, reaffirming its dominant position in India’s seafood export basket.

US Market Weakens Amid Tariff Pressures

The United States retained the largest export destination, with imports worth USD 2.32 billion. However, shipments to the US declined sharply, with volumes falling by 19.8 per cent and value by 14.5 per cent, largely attributed to the impact of reciprocal tariffs.

Emerging Markets Offset Decline in Traditional Destinations

The shortfall was offset by strong performance in alternative markets. Exports to China, the second-largest destination, rose 22.7 per cent in value and 20.1 per cent in volume, while the European Union recorded a significant jump of 37.9 per cent in value and 35.2 per cent in volume. Southeast Asian markets also expanded robustly, with growth exceeding 36.1 per cent in value and 28.2 per cent in volume. Japan posted a moderate increase of 6.55 per cent in value, whereas exports to West Asia saw a marginal decline of 0.55 per cent amid regional geopolitical tensions towards the end of the fiscal year.

"Several individual markets registered strong double-digit growth, underscoring a clear shift towards diversification amid trade headwinds in traditional markets," the Ministry said.

Mixed Performance Across Product Categories

Among product categories, frozen fish, squid, cuttlefish, dried seafood, and live products showed positive momentum. In contrast, chilled products registered a decline. Segments such as surimi, fishmeal, and fish oil also reported improved performance during the year.

On the logistics front, five major ports—Vizag, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai—handled nearly 64 per cent of total export value, underlining their critical role in India’s seafood export supply chain.