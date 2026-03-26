Vivo Y11 5G, Vivo Y21 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

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vivo y11 5g vivo y21 5g india

Vivo has launched two new phones in the Y series in India - Vivo Y11 5G and Vivo Y21 5G. The Y series from the company is affordable and fits in the budget for the masses. The main component of the Y series is that it is geared for the offline market. The Y series is important for Vivo to keep increasing its sales and expanding market share in the country. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the Vivo Y11 5G and Vivo Y21 5G.




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Vivo Y11 5G, Vivo Y21 5G Price in india

Vivo Y11 5G and Vivo Y21 5G have launched in multiple memory variants in the country. Let's take a look at the price of these variants:

  • Vivo Y21 5G: Rs 18,999 (4GB + 128GB), Rs 20,999 (6GB + 128GB), and Rs 22,999 (8GB + 128GB)
  • Vivo Y11 5G: Rs 14,999 (4GB + 64GB), and Rs 16,999 (4GB + 128GB)

The sales for these devices are now live on the Vivo website/online store, Flipkart, and retail outlets. There are Jio benefits bundled with the plan too.

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Vivo Y11 5G, Vivo Y21 5G Specifications in India

Vivo Y11 5G and Y21 5G specifications which are the same:

  • 6500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging on Vivo Y21 5G and 15W fast-charging on Vivo Y11 5G.
  • Both devices come with IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance and they come with SGS-certified Military Grade Shock Resistance.
  • They have a composite back, a matte frame, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
  • 6.74-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate support and 1200nits of peak brightness.
  • TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified to reduce eye strain.
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.
  • 5G dual SIM dual standby, USB Type-C, and Bluetooth 5.4.
  • Software features like Google Gemini, AI Photo Enhance, AI Documents, and Circle to Search with Google.
  • Vivo Y21 5G has a 50MP main camera with a secondary lens.
  • Vivo Y11 5G has a 13MP single rear camera.
  • Both the devices have a 5MP front camera sensor.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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