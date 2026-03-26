Vivo Y11 5G, Vivo Y21 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo has launched two new phones in the Y series in India - Vivo Y11 5G and Vivo Y21 5G. The Y series from the company is affordable and fits in the budget for the masses. The main component of the Y series is that it is geared for the offline market. The Y series is important for Vivo to keep increasing its sales and expanding market share in the country. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the Vivo Y11 5G and Vivo Y21 5G.









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Vivo Y11 5G, Vivo Y21 5G Price in india

Vivo Y11 5G and Vivo Y21 5G have launched in multiple memory variants in the country. Let's take a look at the price of these variants:

Vivo Y21 5G: Rs 18,999 (4GB + 128GB), Rs 20,999 (6GB + 128GB), and Rs 22,999 (8GB + 128GB)

Vivo Y11 5G: Rs 14,999 (4GB + 64GB), and Rs 16,999 (4GB + 128GB)

The sales for these devices are now live on the Vivo website/online store, Flipkart, and retail outlets. There are Jio benefits bundled with the plan too.

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Vivo Y11 5G, Vivo Y21 5G Specifications in India

Vivo Y11 5G and Y21 5G specifications which are the same:

6500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging on Vivo Y21 5G and 15W fast-charging on Vivo Y11 5G.

Both devices come with IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance and they come with SGS-certified Military Grade Shock Resistance.

They have a composite back, a matte frame, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

6.74-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate support and 1200nits of peak brightness.

TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified to reduce eye strain.

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

5G dual SIM dual standby, USB Type-C, and Bluetooth 5.4.

Software features like Google Gemini, AI Photo Enhance, AI Documents, and Circle to Search with Google.

Vivo Y21 5G has a 50MP main camera with a secondary lens.

Vivo Y11 5G has a 13MP single rear camera.

Both the devices have a 5MP front camera sensor.