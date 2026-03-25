apple maps is getting paid ads

Apple is bringing paid ads service to its Maps platform. The company hasn't announced how much revenue it expects to generate via this, but it should be sizeable in the near future given the nature of the Maps app and its integration with the Apple ecosystem. The paid ads inside the Apple Maps will start this summer firstly from Canada and US, and this is expected to be expanded to other countries globally.









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What's interesting here is that the company hasn't given a figure about how many users actually use the Apple Maps primarily. In countries such as India, Google Maps dominate the market share even for Apple users.

Apple is looking to increase business revenues and this is still an untapped opportunity for the company. There are over 2.5 billion active Apple devices all of which support Apple Maps.

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The Maps app of Apple will soon start displaying ads on top of the organic search results. Apple is also revamping the business tools for advertisers, after which the advertisers will be able to claim their physical location on the Maps app.