Reliance Jio Launches Rs 365 Affordable Plan with Bulk Data, Check Benefits

Reported by Kripa B 0

Jio quietly introduces a new Rs 365 prepaid plan with bulk data, OTT perks, and cloud benefits; Rs 209 plan also spotted on MyJio app.

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Highlights

  • Jio launches a new Rs 365 prepaid plan with 25GB data for 30 days.
  • Plan includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and JioAICloud benefits.
  • Rs 209 pack currently available only on the MyJio app.

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Tariff Hike 2026: Jio Replaces Rs 209 Plan with Rs 365 Pack Offering More Benefits
Reliance Jio, India’s largest operator in terms of subscriber base and capacity, has quietly launched a new affordable pack priced at Rs 365 with bulk data benefits. As of this writing, the Rs 365 pack is available on the website and mobile app, while the Rs 209 affordable pack is available only on the MyJio app. However, Jio has not issued an official statement regarding the launch of the Rs 365 plan. Let’s take a look at the benefits below.

Jio Rs 365 Affordable Pack

The Rs 365 Jio prepaid plan comes with a validity of 30 days and offers 25 GB of high-speed data in total. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can continue using the internet at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps. The plan includes unlimited voice calls and provides 100 SMS per day. It also carries a talktime value of Rs 7.47.




In terms of additional benefits, the plan includes a 3-month subscription to JioHotstar (Mobile/TV), 50 GB of free storage on JioAICloud, and a subscription to JioTV. Users also get an 18-month Google Gemini Pro plan, valued at Rs 35,100, which includes 2000 GB of cloud storage and other features. However, users must remain active on a Rs 349 or higher unlimited 5G plan to continue availing of Gemini benefits. According to the available plan details, there are no unlimited 5G data benefits mentioned for this pack.

Jio’s Rs 209 Pack

As of this writing, the Rs 209 pack is not available on the website and can only be recharged via the MyJio app. The plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1 GB of data per day, totaling 22 GB over a validity of 22 days. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can continue using the internet at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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