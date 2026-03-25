BSNL Rs 197 Plan Validity Reduced Even Further

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The BSNL Rs 197 plan once came with a validity of 70 days, then this was reduced to 54 days. Now this has been reduced further to 35 days. The daily cost of using this plan is now Rs 5.63.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has a Rs 197 prepaid plan for the consumers.
  • The Rs 197 prepaid plan has seen several changes over the years, and the validity benefits have reduced each time.
  • Previously, the company had reduced the benefits in July 2025.

Follow Us

bsnl rs 197 plan validity reduced even

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has a Rs 197 prepaid plan for the consumers. The Rs 197 prepaid plan has seen several changes over the years, and the validity benefits have reduced each time. Previously, the company had reduced the benefits in July 2025. Now, just a few months later, the validity has been reduced even more. Let's take a look.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Becomes Communications Partner for MS Dhoni’s Team

BSNL Rs 197 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The BSNL Rs 197 plan once came with a validity of 70 days, then this was reduced to 54 days. Now this has been reduced further to 35 days. The daily cost of using this plan is now Rs 5.63. In the benefits section, users get 5GB of data, and 100 SMS. Along with this, the plan comes with 300 minutes of voice calling and unlimited data (speed is restricted to 40 Kbps after 5GB of data is consumed). The 100 SMS looks like a bummer, but it isn't bad. You can still use it for essential things or texts.

Read More - Vodafone Idea 4G SIM Conversion to 5G SIM

BSNL Rs 197 plan is available for users across the country with the updated benefits. You can recharge with it directly from the mobile app (BSNL Selfcare or the BSNL website).

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Ajay :

But you are paying for it knowing beforehand the TnC with such packs. When it says daily data, you are…

Raghav Chadha on Telecom, AI and Virtual Digital Assets: Raises…

SCKPA :

Day by day they increasing price indirectly by reducing validity. Now their recharges are almost same like other operators. A…

Telecom Department to Review BSNL Performance, Including Re 1 SIM…

SCKPA :

I agree with you. Why any user will not leave BSNL? Firstly, they have coverage lack. In so many areas…

Vodafone Idea Seeks Investor Money to Give Govt Exit: Report

GOAT :

My paid data is my own property - sounds interesting. Yes give it back to me, you blood sucking telcos.…

Raghav Chadha on Telecom, AI and Virtual Digital Assets: Raises…

GOAT :

They need to sacrifice that data. Lol!

Raghav Chadha on Telecom, AI and Virtual Digital Assets: Raises…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments