BSNL Rs 197 Plan Validity Reduced Even Further

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has a Rs 197 prepaid plan for the consumers. The Rs 197 prepaid plan has seen several changes over the years, and the validity benefits have reduced each time. Previously, the company had reduced the benefits in July 2025. Now, just a few months later, the validity has been reduced even more. Let's take a look.









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BSNL Rs 197 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The BSNL Rs 197 plan once came with a validity of 70 days, then this was reduced to 54 days. Now this has been reduced further to 35 days. The daily cost of using this plan is now Rs 5.63. In the benefits section, users get 5GB of data, and 100 SMS. Along with this, the plan comes with 300 minutes of voice calling and unlimited data (speed is restricted to 40 Kbps after 5GB of data is consumed). The 100 SMS looks like a bummer, but it isn't bad. You can still use it for essential things or texts.

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BSNL Rs 197 plan is available for users across the country with the updated benefits. You can recharge with it directly from the mobile app (BSNL Selfcare or the BSNL website).