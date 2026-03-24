Vodafone Idea Becomes Communications Partner for MS Dhoni’s Team

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Cricket fans love to watch CSK's cricket matches, and that is why this association of Vodafone Idea with CSK could be a fruitful one. Throughout the IPL season, Vi customers will get the chance to participate in special contests and promotions.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has become the official communication partner for MS Dhoni's IPL team.
  • Of course, we are talking about the Chennai Super Kings, and we know that it isn't led or owned by Dhoni, but it is still very much his team.
  • Vodafone Idea will stay on as the official communications partner of CSK for the next three years, meaning till IPL 2028.

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vodafone idea becomes communications partner for ms

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has become the official communication partner for MS Dhoni's IPL (Indian Premier League) team. Of course, we are talking about the Chennai Super Kings, and we know that it isn't led or owned by Dhoni, but it is still very much "his" team.




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Cricket fans love to watch CSK's cricket matches, and that is why this association of Vodafone Idea with CSK could be a fruitful one. Throughout the IPL season, Vi customers will get the chance to participate in special contests and promotions, and get exciting rewards such as:

  • match tickets
  • signed merch from players
  • meet and greet opportunities with the team
  • unique in-stadium experiences
  • fan engagement activities

This is not a small association between the telco and the team. In a blog, Vodafone Idea said, "At Vi, we believe that great partnerships create memorable experiences. Our three-year association with Chennai Super Kings reflects our commitment to bringing users closer to the passions they care about most."

Read More - Vodafone Idea Seeks Investor Money to Give Govt Exit: Report

Vodafone Idea will stay on as the official communications partner of CSK for the next three years, meaning till IPL 2028.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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