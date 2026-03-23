Vodafone Idea Seeks Investor Money to Give Govt Exit: Report

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, is now looking to onboard new investors to give the Indian government an exit from the company. The Indian government currently holds a majority stake of 48.99% in the company. This happened because Vodafone Idea (Vi) decided to convert most of its interest dues into equity for the government. This way, while the telco's debt reduced, its ownership structure changed massively. The government has no interest in operating the business. The only reason the government took a stake in Vi was to help out the company, and this was purely an optional move for the telco.









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Vodafone Idea, on behalf of the government, is now looking for an investor/investors (both domestic and international). There's no specific timeline on when this would happen. However, it is worth noting that there were reports online that are saying the government has no plans to exit Vi. For now, we know one thing, the telco needs to raise money.

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Vi is already trying to do that with the help of debt, but in the near future, we could also see some new investors in the company. A few days back, there were reports saying that JSW group is also in talks with Vodafone Idea to acquire a stake in the struggling telco.