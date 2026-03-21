Vodafone Idea Plan for 56 Days which is Good Value

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea Rs 579 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. When it comes to data, there's 1.5GB of daily data, and a service validity of 56 days.

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Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is offering a value focused prepaid plan to consumers for 56 days.
  • Well, there are many 56 days service validity bundled plans in the industry, but this plan from Vi is worth looking at.
  • We know that Vodafone Idea has plans which have similar tariffs as that of Airtel, and thus, you will also get a similar plan from Airtel.

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vodafone idea plan for 56 days which

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is offering a value focused prepaid plan to consumers for 56 days. Well, there are many 56 days service validity bundled plans in the industry, but this plan from Vi is worth looking at. We know that Vodafone Idea has plans which have similar tariffs as that of Airtel, and thus, you will also get a similar plan from Airtel, but with Vi, there's some additional benefits at the present. Vodafone Idea has unlimited 5G offer available for the users across multiple circles, and what's cool with Vi is that it is not just available with the 2GB daily data plans. 5G is available for Vodafone Idea customers who are even recharging with 1.5GB daily data plans, and that is the case with the Rs 579 plan as well.




The Rs 579 plan is what we are talking about here. Let's take a look at everything that a user will get with this plan.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 579 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 579 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. When it comes to data, there's 1.5GB of daily data, and a service validity of 56 days. The plan also offers unlimited 5G data to customers. Well, of course, with Vi, it is not truly unlimited. Vodafone Idea has a cap of 300GB data for 5G users set for every 28 days.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Cheapest Postpaid Mobile Plan Today

Then there are a lot of other additional data offers with the plan. This includes the Binge All Night offer, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. Then there's Vi Movies & TV app access bundled with the plan. This plan is available for customers across India, however, the 5G benefit may not be available for everyone.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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