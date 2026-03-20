India Maintains Robust Coal Supply as Stocks Rise Across Value Chain



India continues to maintain a strong coal supply position, ensuring reliable baseload power for core sectors such as steel and cement that drive economic growth. Coal production remains aligned with prevailing demand, supported by efficient transportation logistics, particularly through the Railways, enabling steady supply to consumers. "The coal production in the country continues at a pace matching with the prevailing demands of the consumer and building adequate stocks at the mine-end for maintaining adequate supplies to the consumers as per their requirements with the continued support of Railways," the Ministry of Coal said in an official statement dated March 19, 2026.

Stockpiles Surge Across Key Coal Hubs

Coal stocks at the pithead of Coal India Limited (CIL) have shown a significant increase, rising from 106.78 million tonnes (MT) as of April 1, 2025, to about 125.54 MT as of March 18, 2026. Additional reserves include approximately 5.75 MT at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), 15.75 MT at captive and commercial mines, around 12 MT in transit, and 5.49 MT at ports and goods-shed sidings.









These reserves supplement the coal stock available at thermal power plants, which currently stands at 53.41 MT—sufficient to meet nearly 23 days of consumption at the present rate, according to the Ministry. The overall stock position indicates a comfortable buffer to meet ongoing and near-term energy requirements.

E-Auctions Reflect Balanced Market Demand

To further streamline supply, Coal India Limited has scheduled 29 e-auctions in March 2026, offering around 23.56 MT of coal. Of these, five auctions conducted since March 12 have seen 73.1 lakh tonnes offered and 31.96 lakh tonnes booked, reflecting adequate availability and measured demand.

In addition to this, CIL has taken necessary action to ensure coal availability to the small, medium and other consumers through the State Nominated Agencies (SNAs) route and requested the State Governments to provide the additional coal requirement, which can be met in full to avoid any energy shortages. The coal offtake of the States through the SNAs is being constantly monitored by CIL to ensure that uninterrupted supplies are ensured, the Ministry added.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Energy Security

The Ministry of Coal has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a stable and transparent supply ecosystem through proactive policy measures, robust monitoring, and stakeholder coordination. These efforts are aimed at sustaining reliable coal availability, supporting critical industries, and meeting the country’s growing energy needs in line with the long-term vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.