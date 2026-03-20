OnePlus 15T to Feature the Same G2 Wi-Fi Chip

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

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oneplus 15t to feature the same g2

OnePlus 15T will launch soon in China. The company has already confirmed the device launch date, and its colours have also been confirmed. Now the device's Wi-Fi chip has been confirmed too. If you are aware, OnePlus 15 features the G2 Wi-Fi chip. The same Wi-Fi chip will be featured inside the OnePlus 15T as well. The phone will also feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, which is inside the OnePlus 15.




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OnePlus has confirmed the presence of Wind Chaser Gaming Kernel which is claimed to enhance the phone's gaming performance. It will allow the device to offer up to 165 fps at 1.5K resolution on mainstream games.

The phone will also feature the touch response chip (Lingxi) to improve gaming experience for the users. The OnePlus 15T is also confirmed to feature a 7500mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging (wired) and 50W wireless fast charging along with support for bypass charging.

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OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 15T will launch in China on March 24, 2026. This will be an interesting launch, and the phone will be likely renamed as OnePlus 15s in India.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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