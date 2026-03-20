xiaomi book pro 14 has finally launched

Xiaomi has finally launched a new laptop, and this comes after a long time. The Xiaomi Book Pro 14 has been launched in China for now, and at present, it is unknown if the company plans to launch it in the different markets globally. The Xiaomi Book Pro 14 features Panther Lake processors from Intel along with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.









Read More - Realme P4 Lite 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 Price and Availability

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 starts in India at CNY 8,499 (about Rs 1,15,000) for the base variant featuring an Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor and 24GB of RAM. The new laptop from Xiaomi will go on sale in China from March 21, 2026. It is available in the following colour options - Soft Focus Power, Elegant Gray, Soft Mist Blue, and White.

Read More - iQOO Z11 Launch Date Confirmed, the First iQOO to Feature this

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 Specifications in India

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box. It has a 14.6-inch 3.1K OLED touchscreen display with support for up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 500nits of peak brightness. There's even 2160Hz of PWM dimming and TUV Rheinland certifications for Flicker Free and Low Blue Light.

There's a 72Wh battery inside the laptop with support for 100W wired fast-charging. The laptop also comes with a 2W dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and a dual-microphone unit. Moreover, the laptop sports a 1080p webcam. There's even support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.