NITI Aayog Unveils Roadmap to Boost India’s Sports Equipment Exports to USD 8.1 Billion by 2036



NITI Aayog on Thursday released a report titled “Realising the Export Potential of India’s Sports Equipment Manufacturing Sector”, outlining a comprehensive assessment of India’s manufacturing capabilities, global market opportunities, and the policy interventions required to position the country as a competitive player in the global sports equipment industry. The report was unveiled by Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, in the presence of Arvind Virmani, Member, NITI Aayog; Nidhi Chhibber, CEO, NITI Aayog; senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; state governments; and representatives from industry and the sports manufacturing ecosystem, according to the official statement dated March 19, 2026.

NITI Aayog said, "Aligned with India’s objective of strengthening domestic manufacturing under the Make in India initiative and the vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047, the report provides an evidence-based framework to unlock the export potential of India’s sports equipment sector. The sector presents a significant opportunity for export-led manufacturing growth and large-scale employment generation, particularly through MSME-led clusters."









Speaking at the release, Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog highlighted that India’s ambition to emerge as a global manufacturing hub is closely linked to its ability to compete in international markets. He emphasised that the sports equipment sector offers a compelling opportunity in this regard, driven by rising global demand and a decade of major sporting events. He underscored the importance of strengthening quality standards, innovation, and global linkages, noting that targeted policy support, cluster development, and technology adoption will be critical to enhancing India’s export competitiveness.

Arvind Virmani, Member, NITI Aayog noted that while India has established strengths in select categories such as cricket equipment and ball sports, its overall global export share remains limited at around 0.5 percent, indicating significant headroom for diversification and scale. He emphasised the need for rationalising duties on key raw materials, strengthening domestic supply capabilities, and developing common facility centres to support technology transfer and quality improvement. He highlighted that coordinated policy action will be essential to build a robust, globally integrated manufacturing ecosystem and to leverage opportunities arising from upcoming global sporting events.

Nidhi Chhibber, CEO, NITI Aayog emphasised that the sports equipment sector is an important—yet often under-recognised—component of India’s manufacturing ecosystem. She highlighted its strong alignment with India’s priorities of employment generation, MSME growth, and export expansion. She noted that improving cost competitiveness, technology adoption, and market access will be key to unlocking the sector’s full potential, supported by ongoing initiatives such as Make in India and targeted support for MSMEs.

Global Market Opportunity

The report highlights the significant opportunity presented by the global sports goods market, valued at approximately USD 700 billion in 2024 and projected to surpass USD 1 trillion by 2036. Within this, the sports equipment segment alone is expected to grow from USD 140 billion to around USD 283 billion by 2036. Global exports of sports equipment stood at about USD 52 billion in 2024, driven by rising participation in sports, expansion of professional leagues, and increasing health consciousness.

India’s Position in Sports Equipment Manufacturing

Despite strong foundational capabilities, India’s share in global sports equipment exports remains modest at around 0.5 percent, with exports valued at approximately USD 275 million annually. The manufacturing ecosystem is largely concentrated in clusters such as Jalandhar (Punjab) and Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) and is dominated by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which account for nearly 90 percent of production. The domestic sports goods market is estimated at USD 2.5 billion, including about USD 0.5 billion in sports equipment.

Key Challenges Affecting Export Competitiveness

The report identifies structural challenges constraining export competitiveness, including a 15–20 percent cost disadvantage compared to key competitors such as China and Pakistan. This is attributed to high customs duties on critical raw materials such as carbon fibre, EVA foam, and polyurethane materials; elevated certification costs; logistics inefficiencies; higher input costs; limited access to advanced technologies; weak integration with global value chains; and limited international branding.

Strategic Roadmap and Policy Recommendations

To address these challenges, the report proposes a strategic roadmap centred on rationalising import duties on critical raw materials, supporting technology upgradation for MSMEs, and developing four new greenfield manufacturing clusters in port-proximate states. It also recommends modernising existing clusters, establishing shared testing and certification facilities, and creating a global “Brand India” identity for sports equipment. The roadmap envisages an investment of approximately Rs 7,500 crore between 2027 and 2031 to strengthen manufacturing capabilities, enhance export competitiveness, and support ecosystem development.

Export Growth and Employment Potential

According to the report, effective implementation of these measures could increase India’s sports equipment exports to USD 8.1 billion by 2036, raising its global market share to around 11 percent.

"The report estimates that India’s sports equipment exports could grow from USD 275 million in 2024 to approximately USD 8.1 billion by 2036, increasing India’s share in global exports from 0.5 percent to around 11 percent. This expansion could generate approximately 54 lakh additional jobs, particularly within MSME-led manufacturing clusters," the official release said.

Leveraging Global Sporting Opportunities

The report further underscores the potential of leveraging upcoming global sporting events, including India’s proposed bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, to integrate domestic manufacturers into global supply chains. It emphasises that coordinated policy support, enhanced quality standards, and stronger global linkages will be critical to unlocking the sector’s full potential and advancing India’s broader manufacturing ambitions under initiatives such as Make in India and the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"The report is based on extensive primary and secondary research, including consultations with over 50 stakeholders across industry, government, and the broader ecosystem," NITI Aayog said.