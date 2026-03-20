India’s Bioeconomy Surges From USD 10 Billion to USD 195 Billion in a Decade



India’s bioeconomy has witnessed a remarkable expansion over the past decade, growing from nearly USD 10 billion in 2014 to over USD 195 billion in 2025, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh, said on Thursday. The sector recorded an annual growth of around 17–18 per cent in the past year alone, underlining India’s emergence as a significant global biotechnology hub, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Science and Technology dated March 19, 2026.

Biotechnology Emerges as Key Growth Driver

Addressing the 14th Foundation Day celebrations of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) in New Delhi, the Minister highlighted biotechnology as a central pillar of India’s future growth, with applications spanning healthcare, agriculture, climate solutions and sustainable manufacturing. He noted that the country is on track to achieve a USD 300 billion bioeconomy by 2030, supported by a strong base of scientists, entrepreneurs and startups.









Singh added that BIRAC has played a crucial role in connecting research with industry and enabling the transition of ideas from laboratories into market-ready solutions. He said the agency has significantly contributed to the growth of India’s biotechnology ecosystem through funding, incubation and mentorship, leading to affordable healthcare solutions, job creation and enhanced industry-academia collaboration.

BioE3 Policy to Boost Sustainable Innovation

Highlighting policy initiatives, the minister referred to the BioE3 Policy—Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment—as a major step towards promoting sustainable biomanufacturing and bio-based industries.

He said the policy will promote innovation in areas such as precision biotherapeutics, smart proteins, climate-resilient agriculture, bio-based chemicals, and carbon capture technologies.

RDI Fund to Accelerate Commercialisation

On the financial front, he pointed to the Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund, under which BIRAC has been entrusted with a key role in supporting biotechnology ventures and facilitating scale-up and commercialisation of innovations. He also added that BIRAC is facilitating this transformation by building shared infrastructure such as biofoundries, Bio-AI hubs and advanced biomanufacturing platforms.

India’s Biotech Startup Ecosystem Expands Rapidly

According to the India Bioeconomy Report 2026 released at the event, the sector now contributes approximately 4.8 per cent to the national GDP and has more than doubled since 2020. The reports—the India Bioeconomy Report (IBER) 2026 and the BIRAC Impact Report—highlight that India’s bioeconomy reached USD 195.3 billion in 2025. India currently hosts over 11,800 biotech startups, reflecting the sector’s rapid expansion and growing entrepreneurial base.

Focus on Inclusive Growth and Emerging Talent

According to the official release, the BIRAC Impact Report showcases how targeted funding, incubation and mentorship have enabled industry-academia collaboration and led to the development of affordable healthcare solutions, sustainable technologies, and job creation. It reflects measurable outcomes, including the commercialisation of products, the expansion of startups and wider societal impact.

Emphasising inclusive growth, Singh called for nurturing young scientific talent, particularly from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and highlighted initiatives aimed at supporting students, researchers and women entrepreneurs. He urged continued collaboration among scientists, industry stakeholders and policymakers to translate innovation into large-scale impact and drive India towards becoming a self-reliant and developed nation.