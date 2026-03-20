India Secures Fertiliser Supply Ahead of Kharif 2026 with Strategic Production Boost and Global Sourcing



Amid evolving geopolitical developments in West Asia, the Government of India has undertaken a series of coordinated measures to ensure adequate fertiliser availability for the upcoming Kharif 2026 season, combining enhanced domestic production with diversified global procurement, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers dated March 19, 2026.

Gas Supply through Global Tender

A key intervention has been the augmentation of natural gas supply to urea manufacturing units through the Empowered Pool Management Committee (EPMC). The government has secured an additional 7.31 MMSCMD of gas on a spot basis, increasing total supply from 32 to 39.31 MMSCMD—an approximate 23 per cent rise. This is expected to raise domestic urea production from 54,500 metric tonnes per day to about 67,000 metric tonnes per day, significantly improving plant utilisation levels. Gas availability for urea units has consequently risen to 76 per cent of average requirements, up from 62 per cent earlier.









"The government’s proactive stance is further validated by the current stock levels, which show a significantly stronger position compared to the same period last year," the Ministery said.

The strengthened production outlook is complemented by a comfortable stock position across major fertilizers. As of March 19, 2026, urea stocks stood at 61.14 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), compared to 55.22 LMT during the same period last year. Stocks of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) have more than doubled to 24.24 LMT from 11.85 LMT a year ago. Similarly, NPK fertilizer stocks increased to 57.21 LMT from 34.44 LMT, while Single Super Phosphate (SSP) stocks rose marginally to 24.80 LMT. Muriate of Potash (MOP) stocks were slightly lower at 12.65 LMT compared to 14.13 LMT last year.

The Diplomatic Advantage

Officials attribute the improved availability to proactive procurement planning and timely issuance of global tenders. The Department of Fertilizers had anticipated potential disruptions and initiated tenders well in advance, receiving strong responses from multiple international suppliers. The bulk of contracted quantities is expected to reach Indian ports by the end of March.

Addressing an inter-ministerial press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the country remains in a comfortable position with regard to fertilizer availability. "Regarding our fertilizer situation at this point in time, especially for Kharif 2026, we have adequate stocks; we are comfortable. The Department of Fertilizers has also put out global tenders well in advance in anticipation of the current situation, and these have received very good responses. We expect the bulk of the quantities ordered from a variety of sources to arrive by the end of March. Having said that, let me say: yes, we have a diversified approach towards procuring fertilizer imports, and we continue to remain in touch with several countries in that regard."

Significant Victory for Proactive Governance

The government said "By aggressively pursuing global tenders and maintaining high-level diplomatic engagements with multiple supplier nations, the department has ensured that the bulk of quantities will be in Indian warehouses before the month concludes, marking a significant victory for proactive governance."