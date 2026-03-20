oneplus nord 6 confirmed by oneplus india

OnePlus recently confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Nord 6 5G. The company has already made a page for the product on its official website of India. OnePlus has not revealed the design, but has teased the arrival of the product. There are reports online which already suggest an April 2026 launch.









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OnePlus said, "Entering the Nord era soon," on its web page for the product. Along with this, the company said that it has sold the Nord phones to more than 32 million users in total globally. OnePlus Nord 5, the last from OnePlus in the Nord domain was an impressive phone. The device had a modern design, a super smooth display, and was priced very competitively.

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OnePlus Nord 6 is also believed to be accompanied with a OnePlus Nord 6 CE. The phones are likely to get lifetime display warranty like every other recently launched OnePlus device has received. This is a part of OnePlus's Starlight Project for the Indian market. OnePlus has already launched two phones for 2026 in India - OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. The Nord 6 will be the next launch, and it is super close, so stay tuned.