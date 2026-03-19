vodafone idea cheapest postpaid mobile plan today

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is a leading player in the postpaid mobile segment. The company has one of the best entry-level postpaid plans available for the users. This plan costs Rs 451. What's more is that now Vodafone Idea is also bundling 5G data benefit with this plan in most of the circles. The telco has already launched 5G in almost all of the important cities and circles, and is now working to expand the coverage further.









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Vodafone Idea Rs 451 postpaid plan bundles unlimited 5G for the customers. The unlimited 5G is not truly unlimited as we will see later in the article. The company also offers 4G data, of course, in case there's no 5G eligibility for the customer. Let's take a look at the complete list of benefits that are available for the customers with this postpaid mobile plan from Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Rs 451 Postpaid Mobile Plan Benefits Explained in Detail for 2026

Vodafone Idea Rs 451 plan in the postpaid segment offers users unlimited voice calling, 3000 SMS/month, and 50GB of 4G data. There's data rollover facility for the users of up to 200GB. Then there will be unlimited data consumption available for the users between 12 AM and 6 AM. This is called the Binge All Night offer from the company. This doesn't affect the 50GB FUP (fair usage policy) limit that is offered with the plan. Then, of course, there's unlimited 5G, which is actually capped at 300GB of high-speed usage every 28 days, and after that, the speed will drop signficantly.

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There's free bundling of Vi Games access for mobile cloud gaming and customers can choose from any one of the following complimentary benefits:

Vi Movies & TV for 3 months

JioHotstar Mobile for one year

SonyLIV for 360 days (mobile subscription only)

Norton 1 year Mobile Security