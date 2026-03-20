BSNL Wrongly Criticised Says Finance Minister of India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has been fighting its way up to profitability for a long time. The company has reported operational profits, but for it to report a net profit, that will take quite some time. The revival packages from the Indian government have placed BSNL in a position where it can look towards a positive future.









Read More - BSNL Has Made 96,103 4G Sites Operational Across India

On this note, Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister of India, has said, "On BSNL, I must respectfully say that every criticism made against it is incorrect." The minister was speaking at the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, and added that the telco was actually "pushed into a critical condition," earlier. From earlier, she meant the previous government.

In terms of value, in over a six year period, BSNL has been provided with a revival package worth Rs 3.22 lakh crore. If this were to be given to a private telecom operator, we surely know that the results would have been much better. So the Finance Minister's claim that every criticism made against BSNL is incorrect just shows that no one wants to hold the management and the government (previous and the current one) accountable.

Read More - BSNL has Done Something Which People Across India will Love

Opinions aside, BSNL does hold some promise over the future. The company has added 97,906 4G sites as of Februrary 2028, out of which 96,103 4G sites are now operational. This is a good achievement, but the work is not done yet. In fact, it has just been started. BSNL still has a long way to go, and the goveernment needs to listen to the criticisms thrown at the operator.

There are many positives that the current government has ensured. One of those is the self-reliance and the technology which BSNL is deploying (the homemade one). However, the technology still hasn't outshined the competitors in the market yet. But it is a start, and one that will go a long way.