

Kotak Mahindra Bank is one step closer to acquiring the India retail business of Deutsche Bank for an estimated Rs 4,500 crore, after emerging as the preferred bidder for the transaction. The deal is expected to be formally signed and announced in the coming days, subject to final agreements and customary closing adjustments, according to an Economic Times report by Shilpy Sinha dated March 23, 2026, at 6:00 am, citing multiple people familiar with the development.

Portfolio Includes Loans, Deposits, and Wealth Assets

The proposed acquisition comprises a retail loan and deposit portfolio of around Rs 27,000 crore, including personal and home loans, MSME lending, retail deposits, and wealth management assets. The wealth management business alone is estimated at approximately Rs 7,000 crore, while the broader portfolio is largely driven by retail and small business lending. The net value of assets over liabilities in Deutsche Bank’s India retail unit is pegged at about Rs 4,300 crore, indicating that Kotak is likely to pay a slight premium, sources were quoted as saying.









Deutsche Bank’s retail operations in India, spread across a network of about 17 branches, have built a niche presence catering primarily to affluent clients. The division reported revenue of Rs 2,455 crore for the financial year ended March 2025, reflecting a 4 percent year-on-year growth, with total assets standing at Rs 25,038 crore, the report said, citing latest disclosures.

Strategic Push to Strengthen Retail and HNI Segments

For Kotak Mahindra Bank, the acquisition is expected to significantly strengthen its retail franchise by adding scale to its loan and deposit base, while enhancing its footprint in the MSME and wealth management segments. According to the report, the deal is also likely to accelerate the bank’s expansion in the high-net-worth individual (HNI) segment and deepen its presence in urban retail lending markets.

Deutsche Bank Aligns with Global Restructuring Strategy

For Deutsche Bank, the divestment aligns with its global strategy to streamline operations and focus on core businesses under Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing. The move is part of a broader restructuring aimed at improving profitability and reducing exposure to non-core retail markets.

Part of Ongoing Consolidation in India’s Banking Sector

India’s banking sector has seen a series of strategic deals and consolidation moves in recent years. A major example is Axis Bank’s acquisition of Citibank’s consumer business in 2022 for about Rs 11,600 crore, which covered credit cards, retail banking, wealth management, and consumer loans, along with the transfer of roughly 3,200 employees. Earlier, Kotak Mahindra Bank acquired a Rs 3,330-crore personal loan portfolio from Standard Chartered, while Deutsche Bank had sold its credit card portfolio to IndusInd Bank back in 2011.