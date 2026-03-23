Airtel Adds 2,750+ New 5G Sites in Gujarat Users to See Faster Speeds and Better Coverage

Reported by Tarun P K 0

The expansion aims to deliver faster speeds, wider coverage, and a more reliable network experience across cities, towns, and rural areas. With daily site rollouts and a focus on growing data demand, Airtel is strengthening its network to support seamless streaming, online work, digital payments, and everyday connectivity needs.

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Highlights

  • Airtel added 2,750+ new 5G sites in Gujarat over the last 12 months
  • Network now covers 36 districts, reaching 41 million+ users
  • Expansion improves speed, coverage, and overall network experience

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airtel adds2750 5g sites gujarat users coverageAirtel has expanded its 5G network footprint in Gujarat over the past year, adding more than 2,750 new sites across the state. The rollout is aimed at improving both speed and coverage, as demand for mobile data continues to grow rapidly across urban and rural areas. The company said the expansion has been carried out over the last 12 months, with a clear focus on strengthening network capacity and delivering a better experience for customers. With more users depending on high-speed data for everyday needs, increasing network density has become a key priority.

Now covers 36 districts, reaching over 41 million users

With this expansion, Airtel’s network now spans 36 districts in Gujarat, reaching over 41 million customers. The impact goes beyond major cities and extends to fast-growing towns and even remote rural villages. This wider reach is expected to bring more consistent and dependable connectivity to users, regardless of location. Whether it is in busy urban centres or less connected regions, customers are likely to benefit from improved access to high-speed 5G services.




Faster speeds and smoother everyday usage

One of the key outcomes of the network expansion is an improvement in real-world user experience. Airtel has been rolling out an average of around eight new sites every day, steadily enhancing both coverage and performance. For users, this could translate into smoother streaming, faster downloads, and fewer interruptions while using mobile data.

Focus on cities, towns and rural regions alike

Airtel’s enhanced network footprint is expected to benefit users across key districts including Ahmedabad, Baroda, Rajkot and Surat, among others. At the same time, the expansion also targets smaller towns and rural areas, where reliable connectivity has often been a challenge by extending high-speed coverage across different regions, the company is aiming to support a wide range of users, including students, micro-businesses and government institutions that rely on stable digital connectivity.

Also Read: Breaking: Airtel Quietly Upgrades Its IR Pack — Users Get More Data Now

Staying ahead of rising data demand

According to Airtel, data consumption across Gujarat continues to grow at a fast pace. The company said it is focusing on staying ahead of this demand by continuously strengthening its network infrastructure.

Adarsh Verma, CEO Gujarat, Bharti Airtel, said the addition of over 2,750 new 5G sites will help deliver faster speeds, wider coverage and an improved connectivity experience for millions of users. He added that Airtel remains committed to supporting Gujarat’s digital growth with a robust and future-ready network.

Plans designed for uninterrupted usage

Alongside network expansion, Airtel is also offering plans aimed at supporting uninterrupted digital access. Its ?399 recharge pack for smartphone users comes with fully unlimited data benefits, designed to support streaming, studying, working and staying connected without worrying about data limits.

Backed by continued investments in network density across rural and semi-urban areas, highways, and key economic corridors, Airtel is positioning its network to handle high usage and mobility, ensuring consistent performance for users across Gujarat.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Founder, Editor-in-Chief

Tarun PK is the founder of TelecomTalk, delivering trusted telecom news since 2008 with focus on networks, broadband and innovation.

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