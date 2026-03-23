Airtel Lifetime Prepaid Plan was Once Available Under Rs 50

Reported by Tanuja K 2

The telco had launched it for Tamil Nadu, and then may have availed it in other circles. However, with this plan, consumers were promised free incoming for lifetime.

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Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, once offered a lifetime prepaid plan to the consumers.
  • We are talking about the 2010s era, where 3G was still new.
  • India has always been a price-sensitive country.

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airtel lifetime prepaid plan was once available

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, once offered a lifetime prepaid plan to the consumers. We are talking about the 2010s era, where 3G was still new. India has always been a price-sensitive country. To expand the business and ensure more people are motivated to get a SIM in those years, Airtel had launched a lifetime prepaid plan. What was even more cool about this plan was that users were getting it for under Rs 50. This plan cost Rs 49 for the new users, and the existing users could get it for Rs 48.




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It wasn't introduced for everyone in India. The telco had launched it for Tamil Nadu, and then may have availed it in other circles. However, with this plan, consumers were promised free incoming for lifetime. We don't know whether these SIMs are still active and in use at the moment. Note that this was a value added service from the company, and didn't offer service validity with other benefits than what is mentioned above.

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Airtel had said that the consumers could continue to enjoy the benefits of the lifetime prepaid plan by recharging with a minimum of Rs 200 every 180 days or six months. This was a cool offer and one that would still make sense for the consumers today.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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