Jio Added Most Wireless Users in January 2026 in India

The fresh TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) report on the monthly performance of the Indian telecom operators is out. The report is for January 2026. Reliance Jio, India's largest telco, added around 1.6 million users, meanwhile competitors including Airtel and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) added 1.2 million and 0.4 million users. Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telco in India, lost 0.7 million users.









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JM Financial, in its latest report said, "Jio continued to add robust 0.78mn home broadband subs in Jan'26 driven by its aggressive push of JioAirFiber."

Jio added 0.25 million subscribers in the FWA (fixed-wireless access) segment as well. This is excluding the UBR figures. Jio is the only operator to offer UBR services in the country. In the wireless segment, Jio had a total base of 503.57 million users. Airtel stood second with 384.91 million users and Vodafone Idea with 128.97 million.

Jio has the largest mobile subscriber base in the country. Not just the mobile subscriber base, Jio is the largest wired player as well. The wired broadband space in India is growing, and Jio has the largest pie of it. Vodafone Idea continues to lose subscribers, and that's not a good thing. This is happening despite the improvement of mobile networks across the country.

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The company (Vodafone Idea) has not yet added susbcribers, even after launching 5G. Vi needs to add users to make a material difference in the business. As for Jio and Airtel, both the telcos have been adding new users every month that goes by. Even BSNL has been adding new users now and then. We expect Vodafone Idea to also add new users in the near future, as the work on its networks is ongoing.