Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Gets AirDrop Support for Quick Share

Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched globally earlier this year. One of the key updates that the device series has now started getting is the support for AirDrop for Quick Share. Samsung, along with other Android phones now have Quick Share, which is a file sharing tech in high-speed. It is just like AirDrop for iPhones. Until a few years back, the ecosystems were so locked that AirDrop would only work for Apple products. But that has changed now, and Quick Share for Androids now support AirDrop file sharing too.









Read More - Nothing CEO Makes a Bold Prediction on the Future of Apps in Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is now also getting the update for the support of AirDrop for Quick Share. The feature will initially role out for the Korean market and later expand to other global regions as well.

In a release, Samsung said, "Samsung is introducing AirDrop support to the Galaxy S26 series, making it easier for users to share content between devices using Quick Share."

Read More - Realme 16 5G to Launch Soon in India

"The feature will begin rolling out from March 23, starting in Korea and expanding to more regions including Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia and Taiwan. AirDrop support will initially be available on the Galaxy S26 series, with expansion to additional devices to be announced at a later date."