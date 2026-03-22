Nothing CEO Makes a Bold Prediction on the Future of Apps in Smartphones

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Carl Pei, the founder and CEO of Nothing, has predicted that the future of smartphones will be very different from what it is today. The phones will likely not have as many apps as they do today, as most work will be done by AI agents, he believes.

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Highlights

  • Nothing, a fast-growing consumer tech brand, has made a bold pedicition on the future of mobile apps for smartphones.
  • All of us know that AI (artificial intelligence) integration on products such as phones is deepening every quarter.
  • With this, even the agentic capabilities that the AI platforms are bringing on phones is growing fast.

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nothing ceo makes a bold prediction on

Nothing, a fast-growing consumer tech brand, has made a bold pedicition on the future of mobile apps for smartphones. All of us know that AI (artificial intelligence) integration on products such as phones is deepening every quarter. With this, even the agentic capabilities that the AI platforms are bringing on phones is growing fast.




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Carl Pei, the founder and CEO of Nothing, has predicted that the future of smartphones will be very different from what it is today. The phones will likely not have as many apps as they do today, as most work will be done by AI agents, he believes. The current app centric model is a little "boring" in his opinion.

Users will soon be able to tell the agents the tasks and the activities they want to do and thus, the agents will do most of the work, reducing the needs of mobile apps.

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Carl was speaking at an SXSW session on Thursday, and he said, "The current way we use phones is very old school. It's pre-iPhone[..]You have lock screens, home screens, apps. You browse different apps; each app is like a full-screen thing. There's some kind of app store that allows you to download more apps. So it hasn't really changed for like 20 years, this interaction model."

With AI agents, the workflow will become super smooth and users will have to spend less energy in doing things that they basically do today. Whether it is to book a table at a coffee shop, or do something else, users will be able to do it all very simply with the help of agents in their phones. Thus, the concept of apps, will eventually disappear in the future.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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