India Achieves 1 Billion Tonne Coal Production for Second Consecutive Year



The Ministry of Coal on Saturday said that India has reached a significant milestone in its energy sector, achieving 1 billion tonnes (BT) of coal production on March 20, 2026, for the second consecutive year. “This significant milestone underscores India’s growing self-reliance in the energy sector and its commitment to ensuring an uninterrupted fuel supply to key industries,” the official statement dated March 21, 2026, said.

Also Read: India Maintains Robust Coal Supply as Stocks Rise Across Value Chain









Boost to Energy Security and Power Sector

"This enhanced and sustained coal production level has enabled the country to effectively meet rising energy demands while supporting the power sector in maintaining record-high coal stock levels at coal-based thermal power plants. The achievement reflects robust planning, efficient execution, and strengthened coordination across the coal value chain, thereby contributing meaningfully to the nation’s economic growth trajectory," the Ministry highlighted.

Policy Push for Transparency and Performance

The Ministry of Coal has reiterated its commitment to building a transparent and performance-driven ecosystem through proactive policy measures and continuous monitoring. Ongoing engagement with industry stakeholders is expected to further streamline operations and sustain production momentum.

Aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

According to the ministry, the milestone aligns with the broader national vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047,” reflecting the government’s focus on strengthening domestic production capabilities, ensuring energy security, and driving long-term economic growth.