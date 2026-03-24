Vodafone Idea 4G SIM Conversion to 5G SIM

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has been offering 5G to consumers for over a year now. It all started with Mumbai circle, and now it is available in many more circles of the country. If you have been using 4G for a very long time, and then you need to shift to 5G in the near future, you should read this.









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5G is designed to deliver super high-speeds so that users can download things on the go and also ultra-low latency with which they will be able to stream content too. Do you need a new SIM card for 5G if you have been using 4G from Vodafone Idea for some time? Let's find out.

Vodafone Idea, in its content section, suggests that the user doesn't need to upgrade their SIM from 4G to 5G. The 4G SIM automatically supports 5G. You just need to ensure that you have recharged with an eligible plan of Rs 299 or more in most of the circles. Then, you must have a 5G enabled phone. Along with that, you must be under the 5G coverage of Vodafone Idea in the first place.

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What's cool about this is that you don't need to spend anything extra on acquiring a new SIM card. You can just continue with the existing SIM, and upgrade your phone if that's not 5G. The telco's 5G is now rapidly expanding and will reach a lot more new circles and cities by the end of the current calendar year.

Vodafone Idea's 5G SIM will also scale back to 4G whenever the user moves out of the 5G coverage in a seamless manner. This will enable Vodafone Idea users to get the best mobile experience throughout India.