TRAI Hosts Seminar on Digital Connectivity Rating for Buildings

Reported by Kripa B 0

Stakeholders discuss implementation of Digital Connectivity Rating framework to strengthen in-building telecom infrastructure.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • TRAI organised a seminar in Delhi on digital connectivity rating for buildings.
  • Initiative aims to boost in-building telecom infrastructure across India.
  • Stakeholders included DoT, MoHUA, RERA, builders, and service providers.

Follow Us

TRAI Holds Seminar in Delhi on Digital Connectivity Rating of Buildings
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Regional Office, Delhi, on Monday organised a seminar on “Rating of Buildings for Digital Connectivity” to promote awareness and facilitate implementation of its recently notified regulatory framework, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Communications dated March 23, 2026.

Seminar Focuses on Digital Connectivity Rating Regulations

The seminar was held in the backdrop of the “Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations” issued by TRAI on October 25, 2024. The initiative aims to sensitise stakeholders to the importance of ensuring robust digital connectivity within buildings and to encourage voluntary adoption of the rating framework.




Pushpendra Kumar Singh, Principal Advisor, TRAI, inaugurated the seminar and delivered the keynote address, highlighting the growing need for reliable in-building digital infrastructure. Vivek Khare, Advisor, TRAI Regional Office Delhi, delivered the welcome address, while Tejpal Singh, Advisor (Quality of Service), TRAI, presented the Digital Connectivity Rating framework and addressed queries from participants.

Stakeholders Deliberate on Policy Integration and Implementation

The event witnessed participation from a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including officials from TRAI, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), state governments such as Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), RERA authorities, builders, academia, telecom and internet service providers, as well as consumer organisations.

The Ministry noted that the seminar comprised three technical sessions focusing on regulatory provisions related to Digital Connectivity Rating (DCR), incorporation of these provisions into building bye-laws, and the processes, scope and challenges associated with implementation.

Industry, Government and Academia Join Hands

Speakers representing TRAI, MoHUA, infrastructure providers, digital connectivity rating agencies, telecom equipment manufacturers, builders and residents’ associations shared insights and deliberated on various aspects of improving digital connectivity in buildings.

TRAI emphasised its commitment to working collaboratively with governments, industry, academia and other stakeholders to drive the adoption of digital connectivity standards and enhance the quality of telecom services for consumers.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Integration of mind :

Off topic Why bsnl 4g is still using ipv4 as apn protocol instead of ipv6. As soon as I select…

Vodafone Idea Seeks Investor Money to Give Govt Exit: Report

Pratul :

Sach kadwa hota hai

Airtel Lifetime Prepaid Plan was Once Available Under Rs 50

Mahmood Junaid :

In next spectrum auction if Jio & Airtel gets good amount of Band 1 & 3 spectrum and their network…

Vodafone Idea Seeks Investor Money to Give Govt Exit: Report

The Truth Teller :

By family of 5 I meant Your parents, wife and 1 kid. Also talking of 75k in Tier 2 or…

Why Vi Is Adding More Value to Its Entry Plans…

Faraz :

BSNL supporters won't understand, as according to them BSNL has SIM vending machine since last year.

Why Vi Is Adding More Value to Its Entry Plans…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments