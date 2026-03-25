India’s Total Exports Rise to USD 714.73 Billion Amid Global Uncertainty



India’s export sector has continued to demonstrate resilience and steady growth despite persistent global uncertainties, supply chain disruptions, and volatile commodity prices, according to a statement presented in the Lok Sabha by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

During April–January of the current fiscal year (FY 2025–26), India’s total exports of merchandise and services rose by 5.26 per cent to USD 714.73 billion, up from USD 679.02 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Over the longer term, exports have maintained a strong growth trajectory, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9 per cent between 2021–22 and 2024–25, with overall exports increasing from USD 497.90 billion in 2020–21 to USD 828.25 billion in 2024–25.









"The Government is consistently working to boost exports and expand the country’s global footprint, combining traditional strengths with emerging technology-driven sectors. Central to this ambition is the creation of a supportive ecosystem where exporters, particularly small and medium enterprises MSMEs, can compete confidently in international markets. This effort is reinforced by a dynamic policy framework, strong financial incentives, a growing digital infrastructure, improved trade facilitation, and a determined push to secure deeper market access through next?generation trade agreements," the Ministry said.

Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023

The Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, designed as a flexible and evolving framework to adapt to global shifts, has emerged as a key enabler of India’s export momentum, the Ministry said. Built on four core pillars - trade facilitation, export promotion, state-level partnerships, and digital integration - the FTP is further reinforced by targeted export promotion schemes that collectively enhance India’s competitiveness in global markets.

RoDTEP Scheme

Among these, the government said the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme continues to play a key role by neutralising embedded taxes on exports and enabling Indian goods to remain competitive worldwide. The recently approved Export Promotion Mission (EPM) 2, with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for the period FY 2025–26 to FY 2030–31, seeks to further strengthen the export ecosystem through Niryat Protsahan (focusing on trade finance and credit enhancement) and Niryat Disha (focusing on export logistics, warehousing, and market access), specifically targeting MSME competitiveness.

RELIEF Scheme

The government has also recently notified a time-bound “RELIEF” scheme under the EPM to address heightened export risks arising from geopolitical disruptions in the Gulf and West Asia region. This initiative is being implemented through the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC), which provides risk mitigation support to exporters. Complementary infrastructure support is being extended through schemes such as the Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES).

Parallel to policy and financial interventions, the government said India is accelerating the adoption of digital trade governance. Platforms such as the 24×7 Export Inspection Council (EIC) interface, Trade Intelligence and Analytics systems, the Common Digital Platform for Certificates of Origin, and the Trade e-Connect portal have streamlined export processes, enabling faster clearances, real-time compliance and easier access to global market intelligence.

"The outcome is a trade ecosystem that is more transparent, data?driven, efficient, and equitable," the Ministry highlighted.

Proactive Trade Diplomacy

On the trade diplomacy front, the government said India has continued to expand its global engagement through free trade agreements (FTAs). The country currently has 19 FTAs in place and has intensified negotiations since 2021. Key developments include progress on agreements with the European Union and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), as well as ongoing negotiations with partners such as the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Oman. Talks are also underway with Israel, Canada, the GCC nations, Chile, and Peru to further expand market access and strengthen high-value trade corridors across regions.

"India’s export strategy reflects a decisive whole?of?government approach, moving beyond transactional support to building a resilient, competitive, and future?ready ecosystem. By combining targeted financial incentives, technology?enabled trade facilitation, institutional reforms, and proactive market?access initiatives, the focus is on embedding digital governance, expanding global reach, and strengthening exporter capabilities across sectors and regions. This integrated approach positions India not just as a participant, but as a trusted, technology?driven partner in global trade," the Ministry said.