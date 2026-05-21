Google Storage Limit Cut: Possible Solutions for You

Google, a tech giant, has billions of users accessing its products and services. Products such as Google Drive, Photos, and Gmail are widely used by users, regardless of whether they are Android, iOS, macOS, or Windows customers. Google Storage limit cut is affecting users. The free storage has been cut from 15GB to 5GB now. We may have a few workarounds this, at least for now that will give you a breathing room, especially if you are in India.

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Key Highlights Google users are reportedly being impacted by a reduction in free cloud storage limits from 15GB to 5GB across services like Google Drive, Photos, and Gmail.

Reliance Jio customers can currently access a Google Gemini AI Pro offer with up to 5TB cloud storage by recharging with eligible plans starting at Rs 349.

NAS (Network Attached Storage) solutions are emerging as a long-term alternative for users who want complete control over backups and cloud storage.

TeraBox offers up to 1TB of free cloud storage, although users may experience heavy advertisements and slower app performance.

JioCloud also provides users with up to 50GB of free cloud storage for storing photos, videos, and important files.

Get the Jio Gemini Offer First Thing

If you are paying for subscription of Google Cloud right now, don’t do that. Instead, go for the Google Gemini AI Pro subscription that is offered for free right now to Jio customers recharging with Rs 349 plan or more. This offer gives users 5TB of free cloud storage and access to Google AI products for enhancing productivity and creativity.

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