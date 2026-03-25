Adequate LPG Stocks Available Nationwide, Government Urges Public to Ignore Misinformation



The Government has dismissed recent claims circulating in sections of the media and on social platforms regarding revised timelines for LPG refill bookings, terming them misleading and unfounded. In an official clarification on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, authorities stated that no changes have been made to the existing refill booking norms. The current timelines continue to remain 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas, irrespective of the type of LPG connection.

Also Read: Delivery Of Domestic LPG Cylinders Is Normal, Says Government









Government Calls Viral Claims Misleading

"It has come to the notice of the Government that certain news reports and social media posts are claiming revised LPG refill booking timelines—45 days for PMUY connections, 25 days for non-PMUY single bottle connections, and 35 days for non-PMUY double bottle connections," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, clarifying that "no such changes have been made."

The clarification comes amid reports suggesting differentiated waiting periods based on categories such as PMUY and non-PMUY consumers. Officials reiterated that such claims are incorrect and have no basis in current policy.

Citizens have been urged not to believe or circulate unverified information and to refrain from panic booking of LPG cylinders. The Government also assured that there is adequate availability of LPG stocks across the country. "It is reiterated that adequate LPG stocks are available in the country, and there is no cause for concern," the Ministry said on Wednesday.

PNG Adoption Sees Rapid Growth

In another update on PNG, the Ministry, in a post on X dated March 24, 2026, said: "Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is bringing a new era of safety, convenience, and clean energy to the domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors.

With 1.62+ crore domestic connections (as on December 30, 2025), the PNG network under the City Gas Distribution (CGD) is rapidly expanding, ensuring households enjoy a smarter and more reliable cooking experience."

Fuel Stocks Adequate

India’s fuel supply situation remains stable, with adequate crude oil inventories and refineries operating at peak capacity, a senior petroleum ministry official said on Wednesday, according to a Moneycontrol report dated March 25, 2026.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, reportedly said there has been no hike in petrol and diesel prices and that sufficient stocks are available nationwide.

"I want to inform my countrymen that we have the capacity to refine approximately 26 crore tons of crude oil annually. Over the past two days, we have seen lines outside retail outlets and petrol pumps in many areas, and panic buying has also been observed. We have sufficient petrol and diesel available. There is no shortage at any petrol pump. The terminals supplying petrol pumps also have sufficient quantities. Therefore, do not believe rumours and avoid panic buying," she was quoted as saying.

According to the report, Sharma further stated that the government is giving priority to the expansion of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) connections and has issued a gazette notification to expedite approval timelines.

Government Steps Up PNG Expansion

She added that around 2.5 lakh PNG connections have been added so far, while nearly 2.2 lakh consumers have migrated from LPG to PNG.

Regarding LPG availability, Sharma reportedly stated that approximately 22,000 tonnes of commercial LPG have been allocated nationwide in recent days, with 30,000 five-kg cylinders distributed on Tuesday. She also noted that enforcement measures have been intensified, with 2,700 raids conducted, resulting in the seizure of 2,000 cylinders.

"All the steps that have been taken so far have started showing good results. In the last approximately 25 days, about 2.5 lakh new connections have been provided. Additionally, around 2.2 lakh consumers have shifted from LPG to PNG. Apart from this, about 2.5 lakh new applications or registrations have also been received. As far as LPG is concerned, there is no shortage at any distributorship. Online booking is performing well, at around 92 per cent," she reportedly said.